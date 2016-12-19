Hugill leads way as YMCA A beat rivals

Captain Peter Hugill won all his three games as YMCA A beat YMCA C 7-3 in Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League.

Hugill defeated Paul Morris and Paul Dykes over three sets and Nigel Brook over five.

Rob Connell lost to Morris over three sets but beat Brook and Dykes over three sets.

John Spedding lost to Morris over three close sets and Brook over five competitive sets but he managed to beat Dykes in five close sets.

Connell and Hugill beat Brook and Dykes over three sets in the doubles.

YMCA B chalked up two victories, winning 8-2 at C Station B and trouncing Knottingley A 10-0.

John Wainwright again showed his ability for C Station B but his two wins were in vain.

He beat Mark Cambridge over five very closely contested sets and then overcame Carl Keegan over three sets, two of which went to deuce in his favour.

Wainwright lost toYMCA A team captain John Keegan easily over three sets.

C Station’s Rob White lost to Cambridge and Carl Keegan over four sets.

An unnamed C Station player lost to all three opponents over three sets.

Wainwright and White played well in the doubles before losing in the fifth set against Cambridge and John Keegan.

Chris Inman put YMCA B on their way against Knottingley A by beating Alan Yip over three sets, Dennis Shaw over four sets and Tim Condon over three.

Cambridge defeated Yip over five sets, Shaw over four and Condon over three.

Graham Wylie also won all his three games, beating Yip over four sets and Shaw and Condon over three.

Inman and Wylie beat Yip and Condon over four sets in the doubles.

Knottingley B recorded their first win this season by beating C Station B 8-2.

Neil Cooper gave Knottingley a great start with a three sets to two victory over John Wainwright who had showed great form in his team’s previous match.

Cooper went on to beat opposing club captain Keith Lumb over four very close sets, three of which went to deuce. He also beat an unnamed player over four sets, having lost the first.

Dave Cooper emulated his brother Neil by beating Wainwright over three sets, Lumb over four and a third player over three.

Knottingley B’s Robert McNaught lost over four sets to Wainwright and Lumb but beat C Station’s unnamed player over four competitive sets.

The Cooper brothers won the doubles over three sets.