Kippax Central climb to fourth spot

RocK Inn B retained a three-point lead in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section by defeating Townville 5-2.

Second-placed Progressive Club beat Junction 6-1. Kippax Central’s 4-3 win over Rising Sun lifted them to fourth spot.

Commercial retained a six point lead in the dominoes section with a 6-1 victory over Last Orders.

Rock Inn A’s slide continued with their fifth straight defeat. They slipped three places to tenth after losing 3-2 to Wheatsheaf.

Kippax Central climbed to the top of the fives and threes section on aggregate points with a 4-1 win against Rising Sun.

Kippax’s title rivals Townville and Redhill Social Club suffered 4-1 defeats against Rock Inn B and Glasshoughton WMC respectively.

POSITIONS - Darts (all played 14 matches): Rock Inn B won 13, points 39; Progressive Club 12-36; Conservative Club 11-33; Kippax Central Club 9-27; Rising Sun 9-27; Wheatsheaf 8-24; Junction 8-24; Townville Club 7-21; Rock Inn A 6-18; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 5-15; Olde Tavern Lodge 4-12; Last Orders 3-9; Redhill Social Club 3-9; Commercial 0-0.

Dominoes (all played 14 matches): Kippax Central Club won 10, points 30; Townville Club 10-30; Redhill Social Club 10-30; Progressive Club 9-27; Wheatsheaf 8-24; Rock Inn A 8-24; Commercial 7-21; Olde Tavern Lodge 7-21; Rock Inn B 7-21; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 6-18; Conservative Club 5-15; Rising Sun 4-12; Last Orders 4-12; Junction 3-9.

Fives and threes (all played 14 matches): Kippax Central Club won 10, points 30; Townville Club 10-30; Redhill Social Club 10-30; Progressive Club 9-27; Wheatsheaf 8-24; Rock Inn A 8-24; Commercial 7-21; Olde Tavern Lodge 7-21; Rock Inn B 7-21; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 6-18; Conservative Club 5-15; Rising Sun 4-12; Last Orders 4-12; Junction 3-9.