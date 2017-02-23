Ladybalk climb to third by beating leaders Methley

CASTLEFord and District Snooker League Section A leaders Methley Ex-Service Club A lost 6-4 at home to title rivals Ladybalk A, who climbed to third spot.

Methley are now just two points ahead of second-placed rivals Pontefract Cue Club E who won 6-4 at Smawthorne D.

Pontefract Cue Club A stepped up their Section B title bid with a 10-0 win against Pontefract Cue Club B.

Cue Club A are 12 points adrift of leaders Green Bowling A who beat Rockware C 8-2.

RESULTS - Section A: Garforth WMC B 4, Swillington Welf C 6; Methley Ex Serv A 4, Ladybalk A 6; Ponte Cue Club F 8, Garforth WMC C 2; Smawthorne A 2, Kippax Central B 8; Smawthorne D 4, Ponte Cue Club E 6; Swillington Social A 8, Smawthorne C 2; Ponte Cue Club H 6, Elmet A 4.

Section B: Edward BB 4, Ponte Cue Club C 6; Featherstone A 2, Garforth WMC D 8; Ponte Cue Club B 0, Ponte Cue Club A 10; ERockware C 2, Green Bowling A 8; St Joseph’s A 6, Townville B 4; Townville A 8, Ponte Cue Club I 2.

Section C: Carleton A 8, Knottingley Cons A 2; Green Bowling B 6, St Joseph’s B 4; Kippax Central A 2, Ponte Cons B 8; Knottingley Cons B 2, Swillington Welf A 8; Ponte Cue Club D 10, Smawthorne B 0; Prince of Wales B 4, Garforth CC B 6; Swillington Welf B 6, Rockware A 4.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 2, Swillington Welf D 8; Great Preston B 4, Kippax Ex Serv B 6; Kippax Ex-Serv A 2, YMCA A 8; Ponte Bowling B 8, Kellingley Club A 2; Ponte Cons A 8, Ponte Social B 2; Ponte Cue Club G 6, Prince of Wales C 4; Progressive A 2, Prince of Wales A 8.

POSITIONS - Section A: Methley Ex Service A played 20, won 13, points 118; Ponte Cue Club E 21-13-116; Ladybalk A 21-11-111; Smawthorne D 20-11-110; Elmet A 21-11-108; Smawthorne A 20-11-106; Ponte Cue Club F 20-12-105; Swillington Social A 21-11-104; Ponte Cue Club H 20-9-103; Kippax Central B 21-10-102; Garforth WMC B 21-8-102; Smawthorne C 21-10-100; Swillington Welf C 21-10-99; Ponte Bowling A 20-6-80; Garforth WMC C 20-5-76.

Section B: Green Bowling A 20-13-122; St Joseph’s A 19-13-116; Ponte Cue Club A 19-12-110; Featherstone B 19-12-110; Garforth CC A 18-10-100; Garforth WMC D 19-8-98; Townville B 20-10-96; Ponte Cue Club I 19-9-94; Townville A 19-9-92; Pontefract Cue Club C 19-8-88; Edward B 19-9-88; Ponte Cue Club B 18-10-84; Featherstone A 19-6-76; Rockware C 19-4-56.

Section C: Ponte Cue Club D 20-13-116; Carleton A 20-13-116; Swillington Welfare A 20-10-114; Kippax Central A 20-15-114; Garforth CC B 20-12-114; Swillington Welfare B 21-12-112; St Joseph’s B 21-11-106; Smawthorne B 21-9-100; Methley Ex-Serv B 20-10-100; Knottingley Cons B 20-8-98; Pontefract Cons B 20-9-96; Green Bowling B 21-10-92; Rockware A 21-8-90; Knottingley Cons A 21-8-86; Prince of Wales B 20-5-68.

Section D: Pontefract Cue Club G 19-17-138; Swillington Welf D 19-12-114; Kippax Ex Serv A 20-12-114; Prince of Wales C 20-10-110; Garforth WMC A 19-12-104; YMCA A 18-11-100; Prince of Wales A 18-10-98; Pontefract Bowl B 20-10-96; Kipppax Ex Serv B 19-9-92; Ponte Cons A 20-10-90; Progressive A 20-6-86; Pontefract Social B 19-7-82; Great Preston B 19-5-60; Kellingley Club A 18-3-56.