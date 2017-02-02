Ladybalk handed hammering

PONTEFRACT Cue Club E stepped up their Castleford and District Snooker League Section A championship bid with a 10-0 win at Ladybalk A.

Second-placed Cue Club E are two points adrift of leaders Methley Ex Service Club A who have two matches in hand.

RESULTS - Section A: Elmet A 2, Garforth WMC B 8; Garforth WMC C 5, Ponte Cue ClubH 5; Kippax Central B 6, Swillington Social A 4; Ladybalk A 0, Ponte Cue Club E 10; Ponte Bowling A 4, Methley Ex Serv A 6; Ponte Cue Club F 6, Smawthorne A 4; Smawthorne C 2, Swillington Welf C 8.

Section B: Featherstone B 2, Edward B 8; Green Bowling A 6, Townville A 4; Ponte Cue Club C 8, Featherstone A 2; Pontefract Cue Club I 2, Pontefract Cue Club A 8; Rockware C 2, Pontefract Cue Club B 8; Townville B 8, Garforth CC A 2.

Section C: Methley Ex Serv B 4, Green Bowling B 6; Ponte Cons B 4, Knottingley Cons A 6; Prince of Wales B 2, Carleton A 8; Smawthorne B 4, Swillington Welf B 6; St Joseph’s B 6, Rockeware A 4; Swillington Welf A 10, Ponte Cue Club D 0; Garforth CC B 2, Kippax Central A 8.

Section D: Kellingley Club A 0, Prince of Wales A 10; Kippax Ex Serv B 8, Ponte Bowling B 2; Ponte Cue Club G 10, Great Preston B 0; Ponte Social B 8, Progressive A 2; Prince of Wales C 10, Ponte Cons A 0; Swillington Welf D 8, Kippax Ex Serv A 2.

POSITIONS - Section A: Methley Ex Serv A played 17, won 12, points 104; Ponte Cue Club E 19-11-102; Smawthorne D 17-11-100; Smawthorne A 17-10-96; Ladybalk A 17-9-95; Smawthorne C 19-9-92; Swillington Social A 18-10-90; Ponte Cue Club F 18-10-89; Elmet A 18-9-88; Kippax Central B 18-8-86; Ponte Cue Club H 17-7-85; Garforth WMC B 18-7-84; Swillington Welf C 17-7-79; Ponte Bowling A 18-5-70; Garforth WMC C 18-5-70.

Section B: Featherstone B 17-11-102; St Joe’s A 15-11-96; Green Bowling A 17-10-96; Ponte Cue Club A 17-10-94; Garforth CC A 16-8-86; Garforth WMC D 16-7-82; Townville B 17-9-82; Edward B 16-9-82; Cue Club I 16-8-80; Townville A 16-7-76; Cue Club B 15-8-72; F/stone A 17-6-72; Cue Club C 16-6-70; Rockware C 17-4-50.

Section C: Kippax Cent A 17-14-104; Swill Welf A 18-9-102; Garforth CC B 18-10-100; Ponte Cue Club D 17-11-96; St Joe’s B 18-11-96; Swill Welf B 18-10-94; Green Bowling B 18-9-94; Carleton A 17-10-92; Methley Ex Serv B 18-9-92; Smawthorne B 18-8-86; Knotty Cons B 17-7-84; Rockware A 18-7-76; Knotty Cons A 18-7-76; Ponte Cons B 17-6-74; Prince B 17-4-58.

Section D: Ponte Cue Club G 17-15-124; Swill Welf D 16-11-102; Prince C 17-10-100; Kippax A 17-11-100; Garforth WMC A 16-11-92; Prince A 17-9-90; YMCA A 15-10-88; Ponte Bowl B 17-8-78; Ponte Cons A 17-8-74; Ponte Social B 16-6-72; Kippax B 16-6-70; Progressive A 17-4-68; Kellingley A 16-3-50; Great Preston B 16-3-42.