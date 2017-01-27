Leaders gain revenge with win at Kippax

Darts section leaders Rock Inn B avenged a 4-3 home defeat against Kippax Central in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League with a 6-1 away win.

Rock Inn B are level on points at the top with Progressive who trounced Redhill Social Club 7-0.

Conservative Club pipped Wheatsheaf 4-3 and Rising Sun beat Rock Inn A 4-3.

Dominoes section leaders Commercial lost 4-1 to Olde Tavern who climbed three places to fifth.

Progressive leapfrogged Redhill Social into second spot by beating them 4-1.

Townville’s 4-1 loss against Junction saw them slide to sixth spot.

Kippax Central slipped from top to third in the fives and threes section after losing 4-1 to Rock Inn B.

Progressive Club and Townville Club are the new joint leaders. They are three points clear of Kippax Central.

Townville and Progressive achieved 4-1 victories against Junction and Redhill Social Club respectively.

Wheatsheaf are on the up. They defeated Conservative Club to soar to fourth place.

LEAGUE POSITIONS

Darts: Rock Inn B played 17, won 15, points 45; Progressive Club 17-15-45; Conservative Club 17-14-42; Rising Sun 17-12-36; Wheatsheaf 17-10-30; Kippax Central 17-10-30; Junction 17-9-27; Rock Inn A 17-8-24; Townville Club 17-8-24; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 17-6-18; Old Tavern 17-5-15; Last Orders 17-4-12; Redhill Social Club 17-3-9; Commercial 17-0-0.

Dominoes: Commercial 17-12-36; Progressive Clubb 17-10-30; Redhill Social Club 17-10-30; Rock Inn B 17-10-30; Old Tavern 17-9-27; Townville Club 17-9-27; Wheatsheaf 17-9-27; Kippax Central 17-9-27; Conservative Club 17-8-24; Rock Inn A 17-8-24; Last Orders (Featherstone) 17-8-24; Junction 17-6-18; Rising Sun 17-6-18; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 17-5-15.

Fives and threes: Progressive Club 17-12-36; Townville Club 17-12-36; Kippax Central 17-11-33; Wheatsheaf 17-11-33; Redhill Social Club 17-11-33; Rock Inn A 17-10-30; Old Tavern 17-9-27; Commercial 17-8-24; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 17-8-24; Rock Inn B 17-8-24; Conservative Club 17-6-18; Last Orders (Featherstone) 17-5-15; Rising Sun 17-4-12; Junction 17-4-12.

Combined sections: Progressive Club 51-37-111; Rock Inn B 51-33-99; Kippax Central Club 51-30-90; Wheatsheaf 51-30-90; Conservative Club 51-28-84; Townville 51-29-87; Rock Inn A 51-26-78; Redhill Social 51-24-72; Rising Sun 51-22-66; Old Tavern 51-23-69; Commercial 51-20-60; Junction 51-19-57; Glasshoughton WMC 51-19-57; Last Orders (Featherstone) 51-17-51.