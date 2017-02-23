Leaders Glasshoughton hand out hammering

Pontefract pool League leaders Glasshoughton WMC won 10-0 at Willow Park B.
Glasshoughton are 11 points clear of closest rivals Upton Social Club who beat Hemsworth MW 8-2.
RESULTS: Upton Social 8, Hemsworth MW 2; Willow Park B 0, Glasshoughton WMC 10, Byram Park B 4, Angling Club 6; Ambience 10, Willow Pk A 0; Elephant 6, Byram Pk A 4; Cutsyke WMC 6, Upton Brookside 4; Kellingley Club 2, Olde Tavern 8.
POSITIONS (all played 20 matches): Glasshoughton WMC won 19, points 159; Upton Social 19-148; Ambience 18-146; Olde Tavern 13-125; Cutsyke WMC 14-118; Upton Brookside 11-107; Byram Pk A 11-100; Elephant 10-91; Kellingley 5-85; Byram Pk B 5-70; Willow Pk Club A 6-68; Angling Club 5-68; Willow Park B 1-54; Hemsworth MW 3-49.