Leaders Ladybalk far too good for Smawthorne

Castleford and District Snooker League Section A leaders Ladybalk A trounced fourth-placed Smawthorne D 10-0.

Ladybalk are five points clear of Methley Ex Service A and Smawthorne A who are level on points in second spot.

Section B pacesetters Featherstone A won 8-2 at Featherstone B to increase their lead to four points over Pontefract team St Joseph’s A who beat Edward B 6-4.

Section C leaders Kippax Central A beat Prince of Wales B 8-2.

RESULTS - Section A: Garforth WMC C 8, Garforth WMC C 2; Ponte Cue Club E 2, Ponte Bowling A 8; Smawthorne C 2, Elmet A 8; Smawthorne D 0, Ladybalk A 10; Swillington Social A 0, Ponte Cue Club F 10; Swillington Welf C 10, Kippax Central B 0; Ponte Cue Club H 2, Smawthorne A 8.

Section B: Edward B 4, St Joseph’s 6; Featherstone A 2, Featherstone B 8; Garforth WMC D 4, Townville B 6; Ponte Cue Club A 6, Green Bowling A 4; Ponte Cue Club B 2, Ponte Cue Club I 8; Townville A 8, Rockware C 2.

Section C: Green Bowling B 0, Knottingley Cons B 10; Kippax Central A 8, Prince of Wales B 2; Knottingley Cons A 2, Garforth CC B 8; Rockware A 8, Methley Ex Serv B 2; St Joseph’s B 4, Smawthorne B 6; Swillington Welf B 4, Swillinngton Welf A 6.

Section D: Kellingley Club A 2, Ponte Social B 8; Kippax Ex-Serv A 2, Garforth WMC A 8; Ponte Bowling B 2, Ponte Cue Club G 8; Ponte Cons A 6, Great Preston B 4; Prince of Walesd A 2, Kippax Ex Serv B 8; Progressive A 10, Prince of Wales C 0.

POSITIONS - Section A: Ladybalk A played 15, won 9, points 93; Methley Ex-Serv Serv A 13-10-88; Smawthorne A 15-10-88; Smawthorne D 15-9-86; Pontefract Cue Club H 15-7-78; Smawthorne C 15-8-78; Swillington Social A 15-9-78; Ponte Cue Club H 14-7-76; Elmet A 15-8-76; Ponte Club E 15-7-72; Kippax Central B 15-6-68; Swillington Welf C 15-6-67; Ponte Cue Club F 15-7-67; Garforth WMC B 15-5-66; Ponte Bowling A 15-5-60; Garforth WMC C 15-4-55.

Section B: Featherstone B 14-10-92; St Joseph’s A 14-10-88; Green Bowling A 14-8-80; Ponte Cue Club I 14-8-76; Ponte Cue Club A 14-8-76; Garforth WMC D 14-6-74; Edward B 14-8-74; Garforth CC A 13-7-72; Featherstone A 14-6-66; Ponte Cue Club B 14-7-64; Townville A 14-6-64; Townville B 14-7-64; Ponte Cue Club C 13-3-44; Rockware C 14-3-36.

Section C: Kippax Central A 14-11-90; Pontefract Cue Club D 14-9-82; Garforth CC B 15-8-82; Swillington Welfare A 15-7-80; Knottingley Cons B 15-7-80; Carleton A 14-9-80; Swillington Welfare B 15-8-80; St Joseph’s B 15-8-76; Methley Ex Service B 15-8-74; Green Bowling B 15-8-72; Knottingley Cons A 15-6-68; Smawthorne B 15-6-66; Rockware A 15-6-62; Ponte Cons B 13-5-56; Prince of Wales B 15-4-52.

Section D: Pontefract Cue Club G 14-12-100; Kippax Ex Service A 14-10-90; Swillington Welfare D 13-9-84; Garforth WMC A 14-9-78; YMCA A 13-9-76; Prince of Wales C 14-8-76; Prince of Wales A 14-6-68; Pontefract Bowling B 14-7-68; Pontefract Cons A 14-8-68; Kippax Ex-Serv B 14-5-60; Pontefract Social B 14-5-60; Progressive A 14-3-56; Kellingley Club A 14-3-48; Great Preston B 14-3-38.