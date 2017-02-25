Leaders Rock Inn B hand out trouncing to neighbours

Darts section leaders Rock Inn B trounced neighbours Glasshoughton WMC 6-1 in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League.

Rock Inn B are three points clear of closest rivals Progressive whose match against fourth-placed Rising Sun was cancelled.

Conservative Club retained third spot by beating Redhill Social Club 6-1.

Wheatsheaf’s 4-3 victory over Kippax Central lifted them to fourth place.

Commercial retained a six-point lead in the dominoes section with a 4-1 win over Junction.

Second-placed Conservative Club defeated Redhill Social Club 4-1 and third-placed Rock Inn B overcame Glasshoughton WMC by the same score.

Olde Tavern soared three places to fourth following a 3-2 win against Last Orders.

Redhill Social dropped from fourth to seventh and Rock Inn A are down to ninth after losing 3-2 to Townville.

Fives and threes section leaders Townville beat Rock Inn A 4-1 to go three points clear of Progressive who did not play. Kippax Central are third after a 4-1 win over Wheatsheaf who slipped to fourth. Olde Tavern climbed to sixth by defeating Last Orders 3-2.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 21, won 19, points 57; Progressive Club 20-18-54; Conservative Club 21-17-51; Wheatsheaf 21-14-42; Rising Sun 20-14-42; Kippax Central 21-12-36; Junction 21-11-33; Townville Club 21-11-33; Rock Inn A 21-9-27; Old Tavern 21-8-24; Glasshoughton WMC 21-6-18; Last Orders 21-4-12; Redhill Social Club 21-3-9; Commercial 21-0-0.

Dominoes: Commercial 21-14-42; Conservative Club 21-12-36; Rock Inn B 21-12-36; Old Tavern 21-11-33; Progressive Club 20-11-33; Townville Club 21-11-33; Redhill Social Club 21-11-33; Kippax Central 21-11-33; Rock Inn A 21-11-33; Wheatsheaf 21-10-30; Junction 21-9-27; Last Orders 21-9-27; Glasshoughton WMC 21-8-24; Rising Sun 20-7-21.

Fives and threes: Townville Club 21-15-45; Progressive Club 20-14-42; Kippax Central 21-13-39; Wheatsheaf 21-13-39; Redhill Social Club 21-13-39; Old Tavern 21-11-33; Rock Inn A 21-11-33; Commercial 21-10-30; Glasshoughton WMC 21-10-30; Conservative Club 21-10-30; Rock Inn B 21-9-27; Last Orders 21-6-18; Rising Sun 20-6-18; Junction 21-5-15.

Combined: Progressive 60-43-129; Rock Inn B 63-40-120; Cons Club 63-39-117; Wheatsheaf 63-37-111; Townville 63-37-111; Kippax Central 63-36-108; Rock Inn A 63-31-93; Old Tavern 63-30-90; Rising Sun 60-27-81; Redhill Soc 63-27-81; Junction 63-24-72; G/houghton WMC 63-34-72; Commercial 63-24-72; Last Orders 63-19-57.