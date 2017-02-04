Leaders YMCA D maintain unbeaten record by beating champions

Unbeaten YMCA D increased their lead in Castleford, Pontefract and District Snooker League by playing excellently to beat last season’s champions YMCA A 7-3.

Veteran Keith Powell won all his games against strong opponents. He beat Steve Morris narrowly over four sets, Rob Connell over three sets and Peter Hugill over five sets, having lost the first two.

Phil Cawser showed tremendous ability by beating all his opponents over three sets.

Ian Instone could not find the same form as his YMCA D team mates. He lost to Morris and Hugill over three sets and Connell over four.

Powell and Cawser won the doubles, beating Morris and Connell over five sets.

YMCA C won 7-3 at Knottingley A despite Alan Yip showing excellent form for the home side.

Yip beat Nigel Brook and Paul Dykes over three sets but he lost in the fifth set to Paul Morris when he was pipped 13-11.

Knottingley’s Dennis Shaw, still to find form, lost to Brook and Morris over three sets and Dykes over four.

Tim Condon also lost to Brook and Morris over three sets and over four to Dykes in a close match.

Yip took his tally to three victories when he combined with Condon to win the doubles. They beat Brook and Dykes over four sets, the last two of which went to deuce, one for each pair.

YMCA B eased to a 10-0 win over Knottingley B.

Mark Cambridge set the ball rolling by beating Robert McNaught over four sets, Marcus Hookham over three and Neil Cooper over four, the last of which went to deuce.

John Keegan beat McNaught and Hookham easily over three sets each. He encountered a bit more resistance from Cooper who lasted four sets.

In-form Carl Keegan won all three games over three sets.

John Keegan and Cambridge beat McNaught and Cooper in the doubles over four sets.

YMCA E collected maximum points in a 10-0 win at C Station A.

C Station’s Richard Fry put up resistance in losing his games over three sets each to Daniel Ferguson, Jamie Rusling and Barry Johnson.

Ferguson and Rusling dropped a set each in losing over four sets to an unnamed player who was beaten in three sets by Johnson.

Andy Adams went close to opening C Station’s account. He played well in losing over three sets to Ferguson and Johnson, and did particularly well against Rusling who he took to five.

Ferguson and Rusling defeated Fry and Adams over four sets in the doubles.

Second-placed YMCA E also beat C Station B and are now four points adrift of pacesetters YMCA D.