Lumb top rod in match at Oak Lakes Fisheries

DAVE Lumb won Fryston Angling Club’s match on Cedar Lake at Oak Lakes Fisheries, Sessay, with 43lb 3oz.

Shaun Lupton was second with 40lb 14oz.

Section winners were Ray Evans (37lb 7oz) and Steve Birch (34lb 14oz).

Brian Copley won the silver peg.

Gareth Watson pipped fellow Wakefield angler Tony Fox for first place in Saturday’s open match on Hawk pond at Pollington’s Viking Fishery.

Watson landed 107lb 13oz, just four ounces more than Fox. Neil Taylor of Selby was third with 87lb 6oz and Mick Cornell, of Wakefield, fourth with 76lb 6lb. Mick Shipley of Selby was fifth with 73lb 1oz.

This Saturday’s open match will be again be on Hawk pond.

To book a place ring 01405 785206.

On Sunday, the Leeds Transport match on Hawk pond was won by M Dale with 81lb 12oz.

S Westerman was second with 79lb 8oz, B Tenniswood third with 67lb 8oz and C Hargreaves fourth with 63lb 15oz.

Leeds Electic held a midweek match on Hawk pond.

It was won by Bill Collier with 70lb 3oz.

Keith Schofield was second with 51lb 7oz, John Smith third with 46lb 8oz and Dave Sutcliffe fourth with 45lb 5oz.