Methley’s title hopes rocked by home defeat

METHLEY Ex Service Club A suffered a setback to their Castleford and District Snooker League Section A title hopes with an 8-2 home defeat against Swillington Welfare C.

Methley are six points adrift, with a game in hand, on leaders Pontefract Cue Club E who won 8-2 at Swillington Social A.

Section B pacesetters Green Bowling A and second-placed St Joseph’s A both lost 8-2 to Featherstone B and Pontefract Cue Club I respectively.

RESULTS - Section A: Garforth WMC C 6, Ponte Bowling A 4; Methley Ex Serv A 2, Swillington Welf C 8; Ponte Cue Club F 6, Kippax Central B 4; Ponte Cue Club H 2, Smawthorne C 8; Smawthorne A 2, Ladybalk A 8; Smawthorne D 8, Garforth WMC B 2; Swillington Social A 2, Ponte Cue Club E 8.

Section B: Featherstone B 8, Green Bowling A 2; Garforth CC A 8, Ponte Cue Club A 2; Ponte Cue Club B 8, Featherstone A 2; Rockware C 2, Ponte Cue Club C 8; St Joseph’s A 2, Ponte Cue Club I 8; Townville A 6, Garforth WMC D 4.

Section C: Carleton A 4, Swillington Welf B 6; Green Bowling B 6, Knottingley Cons A 4; Kippax Central A 6, Rockware A 4; Knottingley Cons B 8, Methley Ex Serv B 2; Ponte Cue Club D 10, St Joseph’s B 0; Swillington Welf A 2, Garforth CC B 8.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 10, Ponte Social B 0; Great Preston B 6, YMCA A 4; Kippax Ex-Serv A 8, Prince of Wales A 2; Ponte Cons A 10, Kellingley Club A 0; Ponte Cue Club G 2, Kippax Ex Serv B 8; Prince of Wales C 8, Swillington Welf D 2.

POSITIONS - Section A: Ponte Cue Club E played 23, won 15, points 132; Methley Ex Serv A 22-14-126; Ladybalk A 23-13-125; Smawthorne D 22-12-122; Ponte Cue Club F 22-14-121; Smawthorne A 22-12-114; Swillington Welf C 23-12-113; Elmet A 22-11-112; Smawthorne C 23-11-112; Swillington Social A 23-11-110; Ponte Cue Club H 22-9-109; Kippax Central B 22-10-106; Garforth WMC B 23-8-106; Garforth WMC C 22-7-88; Ponte Bowling A 22-6-84.

Section B: Green Bowling A 21-13-124; St Joseph’s A 21-13-122; Ponte Cue Club A 21-13-122; Featherstone B 21-13-120; Garforth CC A 20-11-112; Garforth WMC D 21-9-108; Pontefract Cue Club I 21-11-108; Townville B 21-11-104; Pontefract Cue Club C 21-10-102; Pontefract Cue Club B 20-12-100; Townville A 20-10-98; Edward B 20-9-92; Featherstone A 21-6-78; Rockware C 21-4-60.

Section C: Ponte Cue Club D 22-15-134; Kippax Central A 23-17-132; Garforth CC B 22-14-128; Swillington Welf B 23-14-126; Swillington Welf A 22-11-124; Carleton A 22-13-122; St Joseph’s B 23-12-112; Knottingley Cons B 22-9-110; Methley Ex Serv B 22-10-104; Green Bowling B 23-11-102; Ponte Cons B 22-9-100; Smawthorne B 22-9-100; Rockware A 23-9-100; Knottingley Cons A 23-8-92; Prince of Wales B 22-7-86.

Section D: Ponte Cue Club G 21-18-146; Kippax Ex Serv A 22-14-128; Swillington Welf D 21-12-120; Prince of Wales C 21-11-118; Garforth WMC A 21-13-114; Kippax Ex Serv B 21-11-110; YMCA A 20-11-108; Prince of Wales A 20-11-106; Ponte Cons A 22-12-106; Ponte Bowling B 21-10-100; Ponte Social B 21-8-90; Progressive A 20-6-86; Great Preston B 21-6-68; Kellingley Club A 20-3-60.