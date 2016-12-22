Methley snatch top spot as Ladybalk lose at home to Elmet

METHLEY EX-SERVICE A climbed to the top of Castleford and District Snooker League Section A with an 8-2 win over Smawthorne A.

Methley are two points clear of Smawthorne D who beat Pontefract Cue Club H 8-2.

Ladybalk A slipped from top to third following an 8-2 home defeat against Elmet A.

Section B leaders Featherstone B lost 8-2 at Pontefract Cue Club A and are now just two points ahead of second-placed St Joseph’s A who won 8-2 at Townville A.

Pontefract Cue Club D and Kippax Central A are level on points at the top of Section C.

RESULTS - Section A: Garforth WMC B 4, Ponte Cue Club F 6; Ladybalk A 2, Elmet A 8; Methley Ex-Serv A 8, Smawthorne A 2; Ponte Cue Club E 8, Garforth WMC C 2; Smawthorne C 8, Kippax Centl B 2; Smawthorne D 8, Ponte Cue Club H 2; Swilli Welf C 8, Ponte Bowling A 2.

Section B: Garforth CC A 8, Rockware C 2; Garforth WMC D 2, Green Bowling A 8; Ponte Cue Club A 8, Featherstone B 2; Ponte Cue Club B 6, Edward B 4; Ponte Cue Club I 8, Ponte Cue Club C 2; Townville A 2, St Joseph’s A 8.

Section C: Carleton A 6, Ponte Cue Clkub D 4; Green Bowling B 8, Prince of Wales B 2; Knottingley Cons A 0, Swillington Welf A 10; Ponte Cons B 6, Smawthorne B 4; Rockware A 6, Garforth CC B 4; St Joseph’s B 0, Methley Ex Serv B 10; Swillington Welf B 2, Knottingley Cons B 8.

Section D: Kellingley Club A 2, Kippax Ex Serv B 8; Kippax Ex Serv A 10, Great Preston B 0; Ponte Bowling B 2, Garforth WMC A 8; Prince of Wales A 2, Swillington Welf D 8; Progressive A 4, Ponte Cue Club G 6; YMCA A 8, Ponte Social B 2.

POSITIONS - Section A (all played 14 matches): Methley Ex Serv A won 10, poinnts 88; Smawthorne D 9-86; Ladybalk A 8-83; Smawthorne A 9-80; Swillington Social A 9-78; Ponte Cue Club H 7-76; Smawthorne C 8-76; Ponte Cue Club E 7-70; Kippax Central B 6-68; Elmet A 7-68; Garforth WMC B 4-58; Swillington Welf C 5-57; Ponte Cue Club F 6-57; Garforth WMC C 4-53; Ponte Bowling A 4-52.

Section B (all played 13 matches): Featherstone B 9-84; St Joseph’s A 9-82; Green Bowling A 8-76; Garforth CC A 7-72; Garforth WMC D 6-70; Ponte Cue Club A 7-70; Edward B 8-70; Ponte Cue Club I 7-68; Featherstone A 6-64; Ponte Cue Club B 7-62; Townville B 6-58; Townville A 5-56; Ponte Cue Club C 3-44; Rockware C 3-34.

Section C: Ponte Cue Club D played 14, won 9, points 82; Kippax Central A 13-10-82; Carleton A 14-9-80; Swillington Welf B 14-8-76; Swillington Welf A 14-6-74; Garforth CC B 14-7-74; Methley Ex Serv B 14-8-72; Green Bowling B 14-8-72; St Joseph’s B 14-8-72; Knottingley Cons B 14-6-70; Knottingley Cons A 14-6-66; Smawthorne B 14-5-60; Ponte Cons B 13-5-56; Rockware A 14-5-54; Prince of Wales B 14-4-50.

Section D (all played 13 matches): Pontefract Cue Club G 11-92; Kippax Ex Service A 10-88; Swillington Welfare D 9-84; Prince of Wales C 8-76; YMCA A 9-76; Garforth WMC A 8-70; Prince of Wales A 6-66; Pontefract Bowling B 7-66; Pontefract Cons A 7-62; Kippax Ex Serv B 4-52; Pontefract Social B 4-52; Kellingley Club A 3-46; Progressive A 2-46; Great Preston B 3-34.