Mountain top in first winter league match

WAYNE Mountain won Fryston Angling Club’s opening winter league match of the season on Sunday.

He landed 39lb 14oz in cold conditions on Hawk pond at Pollington’s Viking Fishery.

Ray Evans was second with 35lb 11oz, Ian Roebuck third with 35lb 4oz and Russ Roebuck fourth with 34lb 5oz.

The Knottingley Old Boys midweek match on Hawk pond was won by Jimmy Holmes with 101lb 8oz.

Richard Longbottom was second with 47lb 8oz, Dave Schofield third with 42 lb 8 oz, and Jack Vause fourth only four ounces behind.

The Viking Nomads match was won by Pete Mills with 152 lb 4oz. Gary Hudson was second with 82lb 4oz, Ian Hardisty third with 78lb 4oz and Derrick Lawson fourth with 76 lb.

Knottingley’s Fran Williamson won Saturday’s Viking Fishery open match with 86lb 5oz. Young Pontefract angler Charlie Skelding was second with 76lb 11oz.