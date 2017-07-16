New £7,300 runway has Pontefract athletes jumping for joy

PONTEFRACT Athletics Club members are jumping for joy after the completion of work on the club’s new long jump facility at the King’s School, Pontefract.

The runway is 35 metres in length and a standard 1.25 metres wide. It has cost nearly £7,300.

Cyril Jones, the club’s chairman and founder, believes it is money well spent and that having a first class long jump and triple jump facility at the club’s local training venue on Monday and Friday nights should help to promote the club.

The runway has been made with a polymeric surface, which has been put down on top of a macadam base and a stone hardcore sub base.

White lines have been painted on the surface for the take offs for long jump and triple jump.

The cost has been raised entirely by Pontefract Athletics Club over the last 18 months.

Just over half of the money has been raised through sponsored runs, two bag packing sessions at Morrisons Supermarket, proceeds from the club’s track and field open meeting in June last year and donations from two local companies. The proprietors of one of these companies have a daughter who is a member of the Pontefract Club.

The remainder came from club funds, which had been accrued over the last seven years since the club was formed.

In addition, the father of two of the club’s young athletes has paid for the supply of four tons of sand for the long jump pit.

The work was organised by Mr Jones, who provided the specification for three companies to submit quotations.

A company from Cheshire was then provided with a contract to carry out the work.

Mr Jones stated that this had been an enormous cost to the athletics club, but the long jump runway had been unfit for use for the previous 12 months and the school did not have the funds to bring it up to standard.

Applications for grants from various grant funding bodies had proved to be fruitless, so the athletics club was left with the choice of meeting all the costs or doing without a long jump facility.