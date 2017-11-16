Perfect ten for Pontefract pool team Olde Tavern

PONTEFRACT POOL League leaders Olde Tavern maintained their perfect record with a tenth straight win by defeating Byram Park A 6-4.

Olde Tavern are four points clear of second-placed Ambience A who have two matches in hand. Ambience recorded their eighth straight victory with a 9-1 win at Old Tree Inn who they beat 10-0 the previous week.

RESULTS: Olde Tavern 8, Byram Park A 2; Old Tree Inn 0, Ambience A 9; Ambience B 8, Willow Park B 2; Willow Park A 6, Malt Shovel 4; B and S Sports Club 1, Kellingley Club 9; Foundry Lane Club 9, Elephant 1; Glasshoughton WMC 4, Cue Club 6.

POSITIONS: Olde Tavern played 10, won 10, points 75; Ambience A 8-8-71; Cue Club 10-8-65; Glasshoughton WMC 9-6-59; Kellingley Club 10-6-56; Byram Park A 8-6-53; Founndry Lane Club 9-4-47; Ambience B 10-5-44; B and and S 8-4-37; Elephant 10-2-36; Willow Park A 7-5-35; Byram Park B 8-3-30; Willow Park B 10-0-28; Malt Shovel 10-1-27; Old Tree Inn 9-0-16.

Progressive A suffered a setback to their Knottingley Town Pool League title bid with a 5-3 home defeat against Swan.

Progressive are now six points adrift of leaders Foundry Lane A who won 6-2 at Anvil.

RESULTS: Anvil 2, Foundry Lane A 6; Foundry Lane B 5, Winston 3; Golden Lion 5, Progressive B 3; Progressive A 3, Swan 5.

POSITIONS: Foundry Lane A played 13, won 10, 69; Progressive A 13-10-63; Swan 11-9-57; Foundry Lane B 11-6-50; Winston 13-3-44; Anvil 11-4-39; Golden Lion 9-5-33; Progressive B 10-3-32; Steampacket 10-1-22; Railway 5-2-15.