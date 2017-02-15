Pontefract beaten at Leicester

Pontefract were pipped 3-2 at Leicester in Tuesday evening’s Premier Squash League match.

Pontefract were without the services of British champion Laura Massaro.

Sarah Campion deputised and beat Tania Bailey 3-2 to put Pontefract ahead but the middle order of George Parker, Alan Clyne and Nafiizwan Adnan wrapped up the win for Leicester.

Parker beat Taminder Gata-Aura 3-1, Clyne overcame Patrick Rooney 3-1 and Adnan won 3-0 against Evan Williams.

In the top-string match, James Willstrop defeated Daryl Selby in straight games (11-8, 11-6, 11-5) to reduce the damage for Pontefract.