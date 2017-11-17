Pontefract bounce back in style by trouncing Barnsley

PONTEFRACT RUFC put their Yorkshire Division Two title bid back on track by trouncing Barnsley 48-22 at Moor Lane on Saturday.

Richard Hossack crossed twice and Glen Boyd kicked four conversions as Pontefract bounced back from the previous week’s defeat at Wath-Upon-Dearne, their first loss in nine matches.

Andrew Lund, Jack Beddis, Stewart Sanderson, Rich Dedicoat, Ethan Potts and David Findlay were Pontefract’s other scorers in an eight-try win which maintained their recent excellent record against Barnsley. They have won the last five meetings between the sides, home and away.

Pontefract are level on points at the top with Yarnbury who won 12-8 at Leodiensian.

Pontefract host Middlesbrough team Acklam in the Yorkshire Silver Trophy quarterfinals on Saturday.

Pontefract 2nds eased to a 47-8 win over their Barnsley counterparts with a tremendous team effort in Saturday’s game at Shaw Lane.

Andy Fenton, Linden Metcalfe, Dave Webb, Martin Pashley and Toby Field were prominent in Pontefract’s excellent start.

Andy Coleman scored from his own chip kick and added the first of his conversions to put the visitors ahead.

Metcalfe, Coleman, Ross Shand and Oliver Jameson then put in Liam Wiggins.

Strong defence by Daz Smith and Scott Hawkins foiled Barnsley before Fenton, and Lee Bennett paved the way for Coleman to cross again.

From a planned move, Brodie Mathews sent in Jameson to make it 26-3 at half-time.

Barnsley scored first in the second period but Pontefract soon regained control with quick-thinking Shand going over. Good work by Webb, Pashley and Adam Edwards saw Coleman bag his third try.

James Jenkins went close before Metcalfe’s break led to the supporting Jameson scoring the final try.

Shand was Pontefract’s MOM. Coleman and Mathews were also outstanding.

Pontefract under 14s battled well in a 41-0 defeat at Old Rishworthians on Sunday.

Pontefract were in good spirits after their recent excellent form but they quickly found themselves under the cosh against well-organised opponents.

The visitors held out in the early stages but continued pressure resulted inRishworthians scoring two tries.

Pontefract rallied and good work by the pack created space for the backs but they were foiled by a rock-solid home defence.

Rishworthians scored again shortly before half-time against the run of play.

Pontefract were on the backfoot at the start of the second-half and conceded two more tries, despite stout defensive work from Hopkinson, Knox, Renouh and Dragonis.

The visitors then had their best spell, with Goldthorpe making good yards up the middle but they were still unable to crack an impressive home defence to open their account.

Rishworthians completed the scoring with two more tries.

Pontefract host Goole this Sunday (11am).

Pontefract under 13s were pipped 25-20 by Dinnington in Sunday’s match at Moor Lane.

Pontefract have a home fixture against Goole this Sunday.

Pontefract RUFC’s Christmas cabaret will be staged at the Moor Lane clubhouse on Friday, December 15.