Pontefract duo win British squash titles

Two of Pontefract Squash Club’s outstanding juniors emerged as British Champions at Manchester Sports City, the headquarters of England Squash.

Sam Todd won the Under 15 title, adding to his already impressive international list of honours.

He has won a British Junior Open, two British Closed, two US Opens and, more recently, the Under 17 Cologne Cup, in Germany.

Without dropping a single game in the entire tournament, he beat Hassan Khalil (Warwickshire) in the final 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.

Asia Harris joined Sam in triumphing as she won her first National Championship when victorious in the Girls Under 13 competition, beating the talented Amelie Haworth (Hampshire) 3-1 – 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7.

Ben Sockett finished fourth in the Under 17 Boys competition and Eliot Ridge, Harry Anderson and Grace Clark all reached the quarter-finals.

Ridge, Todd and Sockett put up first class performances when Pontefract’s Yorkshire Premier League second team beat a very strong Queen’s Halifax first team.

Ridge beat the experienced Matt Sidaway 3-1 and Todd came form 2-0 down to beat former professional James Earles 18-16 in the fifth game.

Sockett, too, found himself 2-0 down to national coach and former Pontefract player David Campion before winning in the fifth. The team travels to Dunnington this week.

The Pontefract first team carried on their unbeaten run, beating Hallamshire 4-1.

Patrick Rooney led the side with a 3-2 win over in-form Ashley Davies and they will look to make it five out of five against Hull and East Riding at home this week.

The National League team to play Bristol away next week is James Willstrop, Chris Simpson, Patrick Rooney, AN Other and Laura Massaro.

With the World top 10 El Shorbagy brothers in the Bristol ranks a high quality match is certain.

Willstrop, moving less well than of late, lost disappointingly to in-form Peruvian Diego Elias in the Qatar Open, but Saurav Ghosal continued his good run by qualifying and then beating England international Daryl Selby 3-0 in the first round.

He was now due to play Elias in his next match in the tournament.