Pontefract get off mark with narrow win at Leodiensian

Pontefract bounced back from an opening day 50-38 home defeat against Goole in Yorkshire Division Two by winning 19-17 at Leodiensian on Saturday.

Pontefract’s points came from a penalty try and four penalty goals and a conversion by Liam Kay.

In Division Three, Hemsworth were pipped 6-3 at Northallerton and Knottingley lost 32-210 at Old Otliensians.

Castleford made it two wins from two games with a 47-12 home victory over Stocksbridge.

Flanker Danny Price set up the opening try for Tom Egan who added the first of his six conversions. James Catton and Phil Smith led the way in the tackle count and Adam Brown’s return saw Cas dominate the scrums with Jamie Owens taking several against the head.

Ian Mattison dived over at the corner before Karl Del Rosario and Mattison put in Josh Riding. Nathan Campsill held up a Stocksbridge forward over the line and Jonty Aveyard was also prominent in defence for Cas who led 21-5 at the break.

Luke Longstaff, Christian Head and Billy Westerman came on at the start of the second-half for Cas who quickly scored the bonus point try when the forwards paved the way for Owens to score.

Thomas Dobson then bagged the first of his two tries before Castleford were reduced to 14 men when Mark Poppleton was shown a yellow card.

Cas held out with superb defensive work while they were a man short but then conceded a try from a rolling maul when they were back to full strength.

The home side quickly regained control with Dobson’s second score and they rounded things off with the game’s best try when Riding swapped passes with Dobson to put in Westerman.

This Saturday, Pontefract host West Park Leeds, Castleford visit neighbours Knottingley and Hemsworth are home to Sheffield Medicals.

Pontefract 2nds were edged out 10-5 by Heath at Moor Lane on Saturday.

Andy Dean created an early opportunity but Pontefract were foiled by frantic defending from the visitors.

Full back Ben Jones burst clear and sidestepped the last tackler to score a try that put Pontefract 5-0 up but Heath levelled shortly before half-time.

Number eight Adam Milner scored from a push-over to give Heath the upper hand in the second-half.

Pontefract under 14s started the season with an excellent 30-20 win over Scunthorpe.

Ball and Copley sent in Hopkinson for opening try and he soon scored his second after great work by Bradish and Dragonis.

Joe Knox set up the position for Sam Limb to cross but Scunthorpe hit back to level the scores before half-time.

Excellent play by Sharp, Merrick and Jowsey saw Hopkinson complete his his hat trick.

A strong drive from Hughes saw Hopkinson bag his fourth.

Cole Bradley and Hopkinson made the opening for Renouh to score Pontefract’s final try.

Pontefract under 13s made a cracking start by winning games against Selby and Scunthorpe.

They beat Scunthorpe 35-15, with forwards Brayden Stevens, Jasper Shepherd and Aiden Jacques setting a tremendous platform.

Shepherd, Charlie Ash and new full back Calvin Sandhu tackled superbly.

Sandhu put Pontefract on their way with the first of his three tries.

Hard-working Cieran Cundall and Ash also crossed and captain Josh Byles went over twice.

Pontefract came out on top 30-15 against Selby.

Sam Dews did well in his first rugby union game at prop and half-backs Henry Warrinder and Conor Milward were outstanding.

Sandhu put Pontefract ahead. Great work by Zak Taylor, Cundall and Kaspars Sokovs led to two more tries for Sandhu.

Speedy Brad Faulkner grabbed two tries and Ash made another brilliant break to score.

Milward, Jack Henderson, Dan Chatham and Marshall Roberts-Parker defended magnificently.

Man of the match was Sandhu for his six try spree.

Byles, Milward, Jacques and Sokovs were also in top form.

Castleford RUFC girls made a flying start when all three team visited Littleborough on Sunday. There were a number of girls new to union as well as new to the club and those stepping up to an older age group slotted in well and contributed to some great team and individual performances throughout the teams.

Try scorers for the under 13s were Kelsi Killick (three), Emily Heaps (four), Phoebe Senior (six), Holly Staples (six), Abbie Millward (three), Ellie Vines (two), Charlotte Ball (four), Milly Gould (one), Shania Lawrence (three) and Milly Toole (two).

Try scorers for the under 15s were Hollie Dodd (four), a Loughborough player (one), Katy Metcalf (two), Millie Walsh (five), Olivia Addis (one), Keara Bennett (two) and Nikita Turner (one).

Bennett kicked seven conversions and Sophie Fairhurst landed three.