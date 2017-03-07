Pontefract looking to attract more young players

Pontefract RUFC are expanding their girls, junior and minis section.

They are inviting boys and girls of all ages and abilities to try their hand at rugby union as the club look to build next season on their existing teams.

The club is based on Moor Lane in Carleton where various training sessions and matches are held throughout the week in addition to those of the the senior teams.

Coaches are almost all current and past first-team players.

Two minis teams have been added to the thriving girls and junior sections this year, with more teams in the pipeline for next season.

Youngsters aged up to 12 will be able to complete hours of activity on their personal passports for Wakefield Children’s University through being involved in rugby at Pontefract.

The club’s under 13 and under 15 girls teams train on Tuesdays (6pm). Matches are played on Sunday afternoons.

The minis (under sevens and under nines) meet for training on Sunday mornings at 10.30 and fixtures also take place on Sundays.

The junior boys’ matches are played on Sunday mornings. Training sessions take place at the club on Thursdays 6pm for under 12s, Thursday 5.30pm for under 13s and Monday 6pm for under 15s.

Any youngsters wishing to get involved can attend training to speak to one of the coaches, or contact the club on prufcminis@gmail.com for more information on the teams or Rugby Football Union age grade rugby guidelines.