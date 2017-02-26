Pontefract player achieves best win of her career

Pontefract Squash Club’s unseeded Amber Copley had the best win of her career when she won the French Under 15 Open in Lille.

She displayed superb battling qualities to win three of her five matches in the fifth game, including the final, in which she beat Maia Pannell (England).

Copley clearly thrives on European competition because she was also a semi-finalist in the Dutch Open in 2015.

Asia Harris fulfilled her seeding when she reached the under 13 final where she lost to England number one Torrie Malik in another all England final.

Layla Johnson, seeded 9/12, finished fourth in an age group dominated by English players.

Thirteen year old Sam Todd, contesting the under 17 division, beat top seeded Ondrej Vorlicek (Czech Republic) on his way to the quarter-final where he 3-2 lost to the eventual champion Yannick Wilhelmi (Switzerland) after a match of the highest quality.

Wilmelmi did not concede a solitary game in any of his other four matches.

Millen Randell, the fifth Pontefract player, lost his first round match 3-1 in the under 17 championship but then went on to win all his next four matches to finish 17 out of 64, the best position he could achieve.

In the National Club Championships, Pontefract beat Trent University 3-1 to maintain their challenge, with wins from Evan Williams, Alex Hodgetts and Lewis Doughty.

They take on Nottingham next week.

Despite being without Neil Cordell, Doughty and Todd, Pontefract’s first Premier Yorkshire League side beat Hull and East Riding 4-1.

Deputising 15-year-old Harry Anderson won 3-1 in his first Premier League match.

The second Premier League side beat Chapel Allerton 3-2 with wins from Lee Beachill, Sam Wileman and Ben Sockett.

Remarkable feature of the match was the appearance of former world number one Beachill, returning to competitive action after a shoulder operation, and for Chapel Allerton Jenny Duncalf, former world number two, who is still active on the world tour.

Unfortunately, Pontefract third team were robbed on the day of the services of injured Peter Lonsdale and indisposed Simon Gittins and they lost 4-1 in their top of the table clash with Chapel Allerton seconds.

Pontefract’s James Willstrop, who celebrated the birth of his second son last weekend, goes to Chicago for the Windy City Open in an attempt to consolidate his third position in the World Series rankings which involves the top eight players in the world.

He plays Egyptian Omar Mosaad in the first round in a repeat of their match in Chicago in 2016.