Pontefract’s Faye finishes fourth on international debut

Pontefract Athletics Club’s Faye Lightowler had an outstanding run in her first international race when she represented England in a veterans long distance event against the Celtic nations.

The race was staged within the Chester Marathon on a hilly course with Faye crossing the finish line in an excellent fourth place in the women’s race, setting a personal best and Pontefract club record of two hours, 50 minutes and 29 seconds.

Faye has been in tremendous form this year and prior to the Chester Marathon she had already achieved personal best times and club records at 10K (35 minutes, 36 seconds at Tholthorpe in September); 10 miles (60 minutes, 13 seconds at Askern in August); and half marathon (77 minutes, 48 seconds at York in September).

Needing to recover from the marathon, Faye was unable to take part in the first of this season’s West Yorkshire Cross Country League races, hosted by Wakefield Harriers at Thornes Park.

Some of the other Pontefract AC athletes were taking part, however, and there were some very encouraging performances.

Julia Rutkowska finished 24th in the under 11 girls race; Jamie Nicholls was 26th in the under 13 boys race; and Oliver Nicholls 28th in the under 15 boys race.

In a competitive senior men’s race, won by Skyrac’s Daniel Garbutt, Pontefract’s Scott Daly ran well to finish 69th out of nearly 200 and David Kidd also id well to finish 75th. The race saw 193 runners take part with Pontefract’s James Grant, Martin Elswood, Stephen Hughes, Gregory Skelton and Kevin Tyson also competing.

In a field of 141 runners for the senior ladies race, Pontefract’s Jennifer Dews was 83rd and Christine McCarthy was 94th, Leeds City’s Emma Clayton was the winner.

Pontefract’s Alice Dolman, Mia Charman-Tyson and Francesca Dews raced in the under 13 girls event. Logan Askham and Lewis Bowden went in the under 13s boys race. In the under 11s girls race Katie Kelly and Isabel Sutton took part while the under 11s boys race saw Alex Charman-Tyson, Alfie Conroy, Charles Fryer and Thomas Elswood race.

Ackworth RR’s Adam Fearnley finished 39th in the under 15s boys race and William Horobin was 40th in the under 11s boys event.