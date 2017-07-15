Pontefract squash star beats international field to win Cologne Cup

PONTEFRACT Squash Club’s Sam Todd won the Under 17 Cologne Cup in Germany from an international field, beating players from five different nations.

Seeded 3/4, he was severely tested in the last 16 and quarter finals, winning both matches of over an hour’s duration by 3-2.

With top seeded Yannick Wilhelmi, Todd’s semi-final opponent, having enjoyed a comfortable run through to the last four, 14-year-old Todd looked to be up against it.

But recovering from the previous day’s exertions he beat the Swiss player in a comfortable 3-1, setting up a final with Liam Marrison (Canada).

Todd won the match and the championship again 3-1, but in less than half an hour.

Todd nows heads for the Dutch Open in Amsterdam with an international double very much on the cards.

Amber Copley, seeded 9/16 and a previous winner of the French Under 13 open, did well to finish fifth in the under 15 girls championship.

She won four of her five matches and her only defeat was an 11-9 loss in the fourth game to Scotland’s Orla Young, the top seed who went on to win the title.

PSA world woman player of the year and world number three Camille Serme has arrived to train at Pontefract and she was a guest at the club’s Foundation Day at Pontefract races on Tuesday. Several schools have benefited from the Foundation, notably Airedale Junior School, who have enjoyed squash coaching, St Giles who have made three visits to Wakefield Theatre Royal’s School of acting, singing and dancing, and Halfpenny Lane.

Thirty children from St Giles visited the Northern Racing College which trains jockeys, stable staff and administration staff.

The Foundation also sponsors the Celebration Day concert at Carleton School at which 150 children perfom.

The Pontefract race day helps to ensure that sufficient funding is in place to continue the involvement with local schools, providing opportunities that would not otherwise be available.