Prize money of £74,000 at Pontefract’s opening meeting

Pontefract’s new season roars back into action with a quality race meeting on Tuesday.

With £74,000 worth of prize money on offer, the card often throws up some impressive early season types.

The racecourse has been busy over the winter and will take the wraps off their new parade ring for the first time.

The paddock has been regraded and has brand new terracing for enhanced viewing for racegoers. The modern, state of the art parade ring has cost just under £500,00 and is an exciting upgrade.

The Dalby stand and premier enclosure entrance has also had a facelift and racegoers will be welcomed by a bright, modern reception area.

The highlight of the racing programme is the £25,000 Racing UK Anywhere Available Now Handicap over one mile, two furlongs.

A classy field assembled for the 2016 renewal with strong representatives from the Newmarket yards. The prize stayed in the North though as Master of Finance won the race for the second year running.

The £15,000 one mile, four furlong EBF Maiden on this day has a rich roll of honour.

Luca Cumani’s High–Rise won this race on his way to victory in the Epsom Derby and lends his name to this race.

Du Moto won the 2016 contest for Sir Michael Stoute. While he didn’t head to Epsom, he remained unbeaten for the rest of the season

Of all the races run over the years at Pontefract, the stayers races evoke the strongest memories among the race going public.

With course favourites like Dan Buoy, Jamaican Flight and Bluff Cove all laden with stamina, the Stayers Championship has proved a popular addition to the racing programme in recent seasons.

Round one of this year’s championship gets underway with the Jamaican Flight Handicap over two miles, two furlongs.

The 2016 series champion, Riptide is due to return to defend his title – one he’s already won twice.

Tuesday’s meeting marks the start of the new ‘Wall of Fame’ promotion at the course.

Racegoers who visited in 2016 may already have spotted their face on the website dedicated to the promotion at www.pontefract-races.co.uk/walloffame.

The new life size artwork will be unveiled in the Paddock Bar at the opening race meeting of the year.

Anyone spotting themselves will be able to claim a prize from the office on any raceday during the season.

With 462 faces on show, there are plenty of great prizes to be won.

Those with a Harrogate postcode can pick up a free ticket for this meeting if they register for the racecourse postcode lottery scheme before the day.

All postcodes throughout Yorkshire will be able to get tickets to specific meetings throughout the year.

For more details visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first of two at the course in April. It is followed by one on Monday, April 24.