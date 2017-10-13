Progressive and Rock Inn B win opening five matches

PROGRESSIVE Club and Rock Inn B are setting a hot pace in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section.

They are level on points after winning their first five matches.

Progressive are top with a superior points difference.

Third-placed Wheatsheaf slipped to their first defeat when Progressive pippped them 4-3.

Kippax Central lost ground on the pacesetters with a 5-2 loss against Conservative Club.

Rock Inn A and Commercial are still looking for their first points this season.

Townville Club have a three point lead in the dominoes section after chalking up five successive victories.

Progressive Club are in second place.

Wheatsheaf have lost all five matches so far in the dominoes section.

However, Wheatsheaf’s fives and threes team are performing much better and are three points clear at the top after five straight wins.

Townville Club, Rock Inn A and Glasshoughton WMC are level on points behind Wheatsheaf.

Rock Inn B and Junction have both lost their first five games.

POSITIONS - Darts: Progressive Club played 5, won 5, points 15; Rock Inn B 5-5-15; Wheatsheaf 5-4-12; Conservative Club 5-4-12; Rising Sun 5-3-9; Kippax Central 5-3-9; Townville Club 5-3-9; Junction 5-3-9; Last Orders 5-2-6; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 5-1-3; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 5-1-3; Redhill Social Club 5-1-3; Rock Inn A 5-0-0; Commercial 5-0-0.

Dominoes: Townville Club 5-5-15; Progressive Club 5-4-12; Rising Sun 5-4-12; Redhill Social Club 5-3-9; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 5-3-9; Rock Inn A 5-3-9; Kippax Central 5-3-9; Rock Inn B 5-2-6; Junction 5-2-6; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 5-2-6; Conservative Club 5-2-6; Commercial 5-1-3; Last Orders 5-1-3; Wheatsheaf 5-0-0.

Fives and threes: Wheatsheaf 5-5-15; Townville Club 5-4-12; Rock Inn A 5-4-12; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 5-4-12; Commercial 5-3-9; Conservative Club 5-3-9; Kippax Central 5-3-9; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 5-2-6; Redhill Social Club 5-2-6; Progressive Club 5-2-6; Rising Sun 5-2-6; Last Orders 5-1-3; Rock Inn B 5-0-0; Junction 5-0-0.

Combined sections: Townville Club 15-12-36; Progressive Club 15-11-33; Conservative Club 15-10-30; Rising Sun 15-9-27; Kippax Central 15-9-27; Wheatsheaf 12-8-24; Rock Inn B 15-7-21; Rock Inn A 15-7-21; Glasshoughton Working Men’s Club 15-6-18; Olde Tavern (Pontefract) 15-6-18; Redhill Social Club 15-6-18; Junction 15-5-15; Last Orders 15-4-12; Commercial 15-4-12.