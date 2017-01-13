Progressive step up title challenge as leaders lose

Darts section leaders Rock Inn B lost 4-3 to Conservative Club in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League.

Progressive beat Kippax Central 4-3 to move level on points with Rock Inn B who retained top spot on aggregate points.

Third-placed Conservative Club are now six points clear of Rising Sun, the team immediately below them.

Kippax Central have slipped out of the top four. They are now in sixth spot.

Dominoes section pacesetters Commercial lost 3-2 to Rising Sun but retained a six point lead because second-placed Progressive were beaten 3-2 by Kippax Central who climbed to fourth place.

Third placed Redhill Social Club slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Last Orders.

Townville Club’s 3-2 loss against Wheatsheaf saw them slide from fourth to seventh place.

Fives and threes section leaders Kippax Central lost 3-2 to Progressive who climbed to second.

Townville slipped to third after losing 3-2 to Wheatsheaf.

Redhill dropped down to fourth place after being beaten 4-1 by Last Orders.

LEAGUE POSITIONS

Darts: Rock Inn B played 15, won 13, points 39; Progressive Club 15-13-39; Conservative Club 15-12-36; Rising Sun 15-10-30; Wheatsheaf 15-9-27; Kippax Central 15-9-27; Junction 15-9-27; Rock Inn A 15-7-21; Townville Club 15-7-21; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 15-5-15; Olde Tavern 15-4-12; Last Orders 15-4-12; Redhill Social Club 15-3-9; Commercial 15-0-0.

Dominoes: Commercial 15-11-33; Progressive Club 15-9-27; Redhill Social Club 15-9-27; Kippax Central 15-9-27; Conservative Club 15-8-24; Wheatsheaf 15-8-24; Townville Club 15-8-24; Rock Inn A 15-8-24; Rock Inn B 15-8-24; Olde Tavern 15-7-21; Last Orders 15-6-18; Junction 15-5-15; Rising Sun 15-5-15; Glasshoughton WMC 15-4-12.

Fives and threes: Kippax Central 15-10-30; Progressive Club 15-10-30; Townville Club 15-10-30; Redhill Social Club 15-10-30; Wheatsheaf 15-9-27; Commercial 15-8-24; Olde Tavern 15-8-24; Rock Inn A 15-8-24; Glasshougthton WMC 15-7-21; Rock Inn B 15-7-21; Conservative Club 15-6-18; Last Orders 15-5-15; Rising Sun 15-4-12; Junction 15-3-9.

Combined sections: Progressive Club 45-32-96; Kippax Central 45-28-84; Rock Inn B 45-28-84; Wheatsheaf 45-27-81; Conservative Club 45-26-78; Townville Club 45-25-75; Rock Inn A 45-23-69; Redhill Social Club 45-22-66; Rising Sun 45-19-57; Olde Tavern 45-19-57; Commercial 45-19-57; Junction 45-17-51; Glasshoughton WMC 45-16-48; Last Orders 45-15-45.