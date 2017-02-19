Pye’s two victories in vain against unbeaten leaders YMCA D

Unbeaten Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League leaders YMCA D repeated their Knock-out Cup semi-final win over YMCA E by defeating them 8-2 in a league game.

YMCA E’s defeat was tough on captain Bailey Pye who won two matches after recovering from illness.

Pye beat Gordon Cooper and Keith Powell, both over four sets, but lost to Phil Cawser over three, the last set going to 15-17.

YMCA E’s Jamie Rusling and Daniel Ferguson both lost all their three games. They both went down over four sets to Cooper and over three to both Powell and Cawser.

Powell and Cawser beat Bailey and Rusling in the doubles.

YMCA C coasted to a 10-0 victory over C Station A.

Paul Morris began the clean sweep by beating Keith Lumb over five sets, taking the last 12-10. He went on to beat Andy Adams over three sets, albeit closely, and Richard Fry over four, having lost the first set.

Paul Dykes also beat Lumb over five sets, Adams over three and Fry over five. Nigel Brook defeated Lumb over three and Adams and Fry over four each.

Dykes and Brook needed five sets to beat Adams and Fry in the doubles.

Knottingley A won 6-4 at C Station B despite the home side’s John Wainwright good performance.

Wainwright beat Dennis Shaw over four sets and Tim Condon over three, but lost to Alan Yip narrowly over three.

C Station’s Richard Lumb competed well in beating Shaw narrowly over three sets, but lost to Condon over four competitive sets and Yip over three.

An unnamed player lost all three games for Station but competed well.

Wainwright and Lumb won the doubles, beating Yip and Shaw in a close game over three.

YMCA A came out on top 8-2 against YMCA B after a previous clash between the teams had ended in a draw.

Peter Hugill put YMCA A on their way with a good win against John Keegan over four sets and achieved the same result against Chris Inman. Steve Morris was YMCA A’s man of the match. He beat Keegan over four and Graham Wylie narrowly in a five set encounter, all of which were won by two points. Inman was also defeated in yet another close game over four sets. Rob Connell beat Keegan over three fairly easily and Inman over five, but lost to Wylie narrowly over four. Hugill and Connell beat Keegan and Inman over three in the doubles. Due to time factors, Hugill had to concede his singles to Wylie without playing a set.