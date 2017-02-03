Rock Inn B climb to third place by beating leaders

Commercial’s lead in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s dominoes section was cut from six to three points when they lost 3-2 to Rock Inn B who climbed to third.

Second-placed Progressive Club defeated Rock Inn A 4-1.

Old Tavern’s 4-1 win against Redhill Social Club lifted them into the top four.

Townville slipped three places to sixth after losing 3-2 to Kippax Central.

The darts section’s top four - Rock Inn B, Progressive, Conservative Club and Rising Sun - all won.

Rock Inn B trounced Commercial 7-0, Progressive hammered Rock Inn A 7-0, Conservative Club overcame Junction 5-2 and Rising Sun crushed Glasshoughton WMC 6-1.

Fives and threes section joint leaders Progressive and Townville both won to stay three points clear of the field.

Progressive beat Rock Inn A 4-1 and Townville eased to a 4-1 win against Kippax Central who dropped down to fourth and are now six points behind the top two.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 18, won 16, points 48; Progressive Club 18-16-48; Conservative Club 18-15-45; Rising Sun 18-13-39; Wheatsheaf 18-11-33; Kippax Central 18-11-33; Junction 18-9-27; Rock Inn A 18-8-24; Townville Club 18-8-24; Old Tavern 18-6-18; Glasshoughton WMC 18-6-18; Last Orders 18-4-12; Redhill Social Club 18-3-9; Commercial 18-0-0.

Dominoes: Commercial 18-12-36; Progressive Club 18-11-33; Rock Inn B 18-11-33; Old Tavern 18-10-30; Redhill Social Club 18-10-30; Wheatsheaf 18-10-30; Kippax Central 18-10-30; Conservative Club 18-9-27; Townville Club 18-9-27; Rock Inn A 18-8-24; Last Orders 18-8-24; Rising Sun 18-6-18; Junction 18-6-18; Glasshoughton WMC 18-6-18.

Fives and threes: Progressive Club 18-13-39; Townville Club 18-13-39; Redhill Social Club 18-12-36; Kippax Central 18-11-33; Wheatsheaf 18-11-33; Rock Inn A 18-10-30; Old Tavern 19-9-27; Commercial 18-9-27; Glasshoughton WMC 18-8-24; Rock Inn B 18-8-24; Conservative Club 18-7-21; Last Orders 16-6-18; Rising Sun 18-5-15; Junction 18-4-12.

Combined: Progressive Club 54-40-120; Rock Inn B 54-35-105; Wheatsheaf 54-32-96; Kippax Central 54-32-86; Conservative Club 54-31-91; Townville Club 54-30-90; Rock Inn A 54-26-78; Old Tavern 54-25-75; Redhill Social Club 54-25-75; Rising Sun 54-24-72; Commercial 54-21-63; Glasshoughton WMC 54-20-60; Junction 54-19-57; Last Orders 54-18-54.