Rock Inn B stay top by hammering Last Orders

ROCK Inn B retained top spot in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section by trouncing Last Orders 7-0.

Rock are three points clear of closest rivals Progressive Club who beat Olde Tavern 6-1

Kippax Central climbed to third place with a 5-2 victory at Wheatsheaf who slipped to fourth spot.

Bottom team Commercial have lost their first nine matches, conceding 58 points and scoring only five points.

Dominoes section leaders Rising Sun retained a three point lead over title rivals Progressive Club.

Rising Sun beat Townville 3-1 while Progressive came out on top 4-1 against Olde Tavern.

Redhill Social Club’s 3-2 win against Commercial lifted them three places to fourth.

Commercial are the new pacesetters in the fives and three section.

They beat Townville 4-1 to move above former leaders Wheatsheaf on aggregate points.

After winning their first seven matches, Wheatsheaf have now lost their last two. They were beaten 3-2 by Kippax Central who moved up to fourth.

Olde Tavern climbed two places to sixth by defeating Progressive 4-1.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 9, won 9, points 27; Progressive Club 9-8-24; Kippax Central 9-7-21; Wheatsheaf 9-6-18; Rising Sun 9-6-18; Townville Club 8-6-18; Conservative Club 9-5-15; Junction 9-5-15; Olde Tavern 9-3-9; Last Orders 9-2-6; Rock Inn A 9-2-6; Redhill Social Club 9-2-6; Glasshoughton WMC 8-1-3; Commercial 9-0-0.

Dominoes: Rising Sun 9-7-21; Progressive Club 9-6-18; Rock Inn A 9-6-18; Redhill SC 9-5-15; Conservative Club 9-5-15; Junction 9-5-15; Townville Club 8-5-15; Olde Tavern 9-4-12; Kippax Central 9-4-12; Wheatsheaf 9-40-12; Rock Inn B 9-3-9; Commercial 9-3-9; Glasshoughton WMC 8-3-9; Last Orders 9-2-6.

Fives and threes: Commercial 9-7-21; Wheatsheaf 9-7-21; Glasshoughton WMC 8-7-21; Kippax Central 9-6-18; Rock Inn A 9-5-15; Olde Tavern 9-5-15; Townville Club 8-5-15; Conservative Club 9-5-15; Redhill Social Club 9-4-12; Progressive Club 9-4-12; Rising Sun 9-3-9; Rock Inn B 9-2-6; Last Orders 9-2-6; Junction 9-0-0.

Combined sections: Progressive Club 27-18-54; Kippax Central 27-17-51; Wheatsheaf 27-17-51; Rising Sun 27-16-48; Townville Club 24-16-48; Conservative Club 27-15-45; Rock Inn B 27-14-42; Rock Inn A 27-13-39; Olde Tavern 27-12-36; Glasshoughton WMC 24-11-33; Redhill Social Club 27-11-33; Junction 27-10-30; Commercial 27-10-30; Last Orders 27-6-18.