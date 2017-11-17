Roebuck pips Gill for first place in Fryston’s match

IAN Roebuck won the second round of Fryston Angling Club’s winter league series on Fox pond at Pollington’s Viking Fishery on Sunday with 45lb 8oz.

Gareth Gill was second with 40lb 7oz, Geoff Vause third with 34lb 2oz and Roy Copley fourth with 33lb 8oz.

Rodley Nomads held a midweek match on Hawk pond which was won by Derrick Lawson with 62lb. Mick Bell was second with 51lb, Ian Hardisty third with 30lb and Eddie Holmes fourth with 28lb 8oz.

Goole’s Richard Scott won Saturday’s open match on Hawk pond with 87lb 4oz.

Dave Sawyer of Selby was second with 71lb 15oz, Gareth Watson of Wakefield was third with 58lb 13oz, John Danby also of Wakefield, was fourth with 52lb 9oz and Shaun Gibbins of Snaith fifth with 49lb 2oz. This Saturday’s open match is on Hawk ponds.

To book a place ring 01405 785206.