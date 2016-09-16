Rothwell win veterans final at Queens Park

Rothwell BC A beat Glasshoughton A in Castleford Veterans Bowling Association’s Alan Hardisty Challenge
Cup final at Castleford’s Queens Park BC on Friday.
Former Castleford and Leeds RL legend Alan Hardisty presented the trophy to Rothwell BC captain Neil Clough after they came out on top 121-84.
RESULTS (Rothwell players named first): G Thackray 21, G Robinson 18; D Kaye 21, A Glenn 8; P Wilshire 21, R Gore 15; P Linley 16, R Robbins 21; G Newbould 21, B Riding 10; N Clough 21, B Clarke 12.
Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association team Ossett Flying Horse have retained the Ladies CGBA Divisional Championship.
Allerton Bywater have successfully beaten off all challengers to win the Pairs CGBA Divisional Championship.
Latest Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association placings:
EVENING LEAGUE
Division 1: G lasshoughton A played 21, won 17, points 3098; Smirthwaite A 20- 19-3006; Savile Park A 21-12-2933; Allerton Bywater A 21-10-2872; Queens Park A 21-8-2845; Pontefract A 20-11-2826; Valley Gardens A 21-8-2721; Pontefract B 21-6-2685; Ferrybridge A 20-11-2677; Castleford Town 19-9-2586; Townville 20-4-2335; Hawhill Park A 19-7-2307.
Division 2: Smirthwaite B 19-16-2798; Glasshoughton B 18-15-2647; Fryston 18-16-2633; Featherstone 19-12-2602; Allerton Bywater B 19-9-2575; Pontefract C 20-8-2519; Ferrybridge B 19-6-2461; Queens Park B 18-8-2327; Savile Park B 19-5-2265; Valley Gardens B 19-2-2160; Hawhill Park B 18-5-2131.
PAIRS LEAGUE
Allerton Bywater 20-20-1566; Glasshoughton 19-15-1461; Valley Ridge 19-10-1372; Featherstone 20-8-1361; Queens Park 20-9-1342; Townville 19-11-1322; Ferrybridge 20-10-1317; Valley Gardens 20-9-1272; Methley 19-5-1089; Kippax 17- 5-966; Hawhill Park 19-0-850.
SATURDAY LEAGUE
Division 1: Pontefract A 20-15-2919; Ferrybridge 21-10-2840; Allerton Bywater 20-14-2831; Castleford Town 19-15-2816; Glasshoughton 18-17-2811; Smirthwaite 20-9-2785; Savile Park 20- 10-2709; Fryston 19-9-2619; Pontefract B 20-6-2439; Valley Gardens 20-5-2436; Featherstone 20-7-2322; Hawhill Park 21- 1-2297; Townville 18-7-2246.
VETERANS LEAGUE
Premier: Rothwell BC A 18-15-2073; Castleford Town A 18-10-1914; Pontefract A 18-12-1900; Valley Ridge A 19-8-1890; Queens Park A 18-11-1868; Smirthwaite A 18-10-1860; Garforth CC A 18-10-1854; Glasshoughton A 18-7-1839; Garforth Rec A 18-7-1787; Allerton 18-8-1735; Townville 19-2-1663.
Section A: Ferrybridge A 18-13-1984; Colton A 18-10-1917; Sherburn A 18-11-1903; Savile Park A (Castleford) 18-11-1890; Castleford Town B 18-13-1815; Hawhill Park A 18-7-1778; Kippax 18-8-1775; Pontefract B 18-6-1768; Swillington A 18-7-1765; Glasshoughton B 18-4-1713.
Section B: Woodlesford A 18-14-2046; Aberford A 18-11-1915; Valley Gardens A 18-8-1876; Rothwell Park B 18-10-1863; Rothwell Park A 18-11-1861; Featherstone 18-7-1846; Colton B 18-8-1811; Methley 18-7-1800; Rothwell BC B 18-7-1781; Queens Park B 18-5-1695.
Section C: Smirthwaite B 20-15-2192; Ferrybridge B 20-11-2171; Garforth CC B 20-11-2139; Sherburn B 20-12-2104; Garforth Rec B 20-10-2071; Valley Ridge B 20-9-2051; Hawhill Park B 20-11-2019; Aberford B 20-10-1989; Swillington B 20-8-1946; Woodlesford B 20-8-1923; Valley Gardens B 20-6-1870; Savile Park B 20-7-1865.
LADIES
Division 1: Ossett Flying Horse 16- 16-1914; Pontefract 16-8-1568; Garforth Rec 16-9-1479; Methley 16-3-1365; Queens Park 16-3-1364.