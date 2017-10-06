Rugby Union: Five alive Castleford maintain winning start

Top of the table Castleford made it five wins from five in Yorkshire Division Three as they came away from Aireborough with a hard earned 28-19 success.

Aireborough played a lot better than their start to the season had suggested with just one victory, but in a game with plenty happening Castleford still managed to cross for four tries to maintain their impressive record.

They had problems in the forwards with the bigger Aireborough pack shoving them back at times and going on to force two penalty tries.

The first penalty try came after sustained pressure in the Cas ’22 and a number of scrum penalties before the referee’s patience wore too thin. He also sent prop James Catton to the sin-bin.

Despite being a man down, Castleford got into the game and reduced their deficit by three points as Thomas Egan kicked a penalty.

Another Egan penalty made it 7-6 and Cas then showed why they are top of the table as a line-out and rolling maul move led to Jamie Owens touching down for their first try to lead by four points at the interval.

The momentum continued in the second half with Thomas Dobson scoring within three minutes of the restart and Egan adding the conversion.

Brad Christian made a quick impact after coming off the bench as he touched down for Castleford’s third try from a well worked move and it was 23-7 going into the final quarter.

Aireborough kept going and hit back, using their pack to exert some pressure, which resulted in a second yellow card for a Cas player, Christian going to the sin-bin. With their extra man they scored from a rolling maul and were then awarded a second penalty try.

With only four points between the teams a grandstand finish was in prospect, but it was Castleford who eased their nerves when they broke out of defence to score their fourth try in the 79th minute, Egan the scorer, taking his personal points tally up to 13.

Ian Mattison was named MOM for Castleford.

Pontefract RUFC climbed up to second place in Yorkshire Two when they enjoyed a fourth successive win.

They were made to work harder than the previous two weeks, but still had too much for their hosts, Thornensians, as they recorded a 25-5 victory.

The win enabled them to go level on points with leaders Yarnbury.

In Yorkshire Three, Knottingley could not follow up their first win last week with another success as they agonisingly lost 15-14 to Leeds Medics & Dentists. They did at least earn a losing bonus point for their efforts.

Hemsworth also lost as they went down 27-10 at home to Old Otliensians.