Rugby Union: Sanderson bags hat-trick in Pontefract try romp

Pontefract RUFC are up to third place in Yorkshire Two after recording an emphatic victory over Halifax Vandals.

The Moor Lane side ran in nine tries in a 59-5 success against early season strugglers.

Stewart Sanderson led the way with a hat-trick of tries while Liam Kay also collected 15 points with a try and five goals.

It was Sanderson who put Ponte ahead after just five minutes with the first of his tries. Craig Fawcett was next to cross eight minutes later and scores came at regular intervals with Sanderson crossing for two more before half-time and Fawcett also adding his second.

Kay’s try and goal just before the break made it 38-0 at half-time and it was all over as a contest with the hosts also securing their bonus point.

Sam Millard, Jack Beddis and Richard Hossack kept the tries coming in the second period, with Hossack also kicking two conversions.

Top of the table Castleford came through a stern test to beat Wensleydale 34-27 in Yorkshire Three.

The visitors scored first with a penalty before Thomas Dobson picked a superb angle to run in Cas’s first try. Another penalty allowed Wensleydale to nudge back ahead, but Danny Price was on the end of Chris McHale’s crossfield kick to score with Tom Egan’s conversion making it 12-6.

Egan’s offload then gave Nathan Campsil a try, but Wensleydale hit back with a score just before half-time.

The visitors scored first after the break before Christian Head eased Cas nerves after good work by Ian Mattison, Price and Karl Del Rosario. Egan kicked a penalty to put Cas seven points ahead, but Wensleydale would not give up and levelled the score. However, with the last play of the game the hosts came up with a dramatic winning try when Mattison put a cross field kick into space, Joe Crossland gathered and drew the full-back to find Dobson backing up to score under the posts.

Knottingley stunned Leeds Modernians in Yorkshire Three as they edged to a 12-11 away success to earn their first winning points of the season with a committed display.

Hemsworth suffered their third successive Yorkshire Three defeat as they went down 32-0 at Harrogate Pythons.

After just losing out in their last three games, Pontefract Seconds came up with a 24-15 win away to Sheffield University Engineers.

Lee Bennett, Andy Coleman and Josh Blackmore put in some hard tackles and David Webb, Toby Field and Scott Hawkins securing the ball at the breakdown. Liam Wiggins and Blackmore scored two tries each with Coleman and Blackmore each kicking a conversion. Standouts were Wiggins, Blackmore and Matthew Hargreaves, but MOM was Field.