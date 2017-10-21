Santamaria wins title in tournament at home club

THE strength of the North of England Masters tournament at Pontefract Squash Club was clearly illustrated by the fact that the 11 winners came from 11 different counties.

There was one Pontefract winner when world championship runner-up Andrea Santamaria, combining playing with refereeing duties, won the over 45 title.

The results of the men’s tournaments were:

Over 35: Matt Marshall (Bucks) beat Paul Stroud [Leicestershire) 3-1. Over 40: Jonathan Gallacher (Devon) beat Ashley Bowling (Oxfordshire) 3-1. Over 45: Michael Harris (Shropshire) beat Andy Normile (Surrey) walk-over. Over 50: David Youngs (Norfolk) beat Cliff Martindale (Surrey) 3-2. Over 55: John Parkes (Worcestershire) beat David Box (Cumbria) 3-2. Over 60: Stuart Hardy (Middlesex) beat Simon Evenden (Northampton) 3-2. Over 65: Terry Belshaw (Cumbria) beat John Rae (Scotland) 3-2. Over 70: Barry Featherstone (Hampshire) beat Rodney Boswell (Cheshire) 3-0 .

The women’s tournament results were:

Over 35: Rachel Calver (Leicestersire) beat Louisa Dalwood (Hertfordshire) 3-0. Over 45: Andrea Santamaria (Yorkshire) beat Sarah Parr (Berkshire) 3-0. Over 55: Jill Campion beat Hilary Kenyon (Cheshire) 3-1.

The prizes were presented by club manager Nathan Tipple.

Pontefract’s Yorkshire Premier League first team take on Abbeydale Park at home this week, having won their first two matches. They survived a close run thing with the club’s second team before emerging 3-2 winners.

The second Premier side go to Barnsley, with Adam Taylor and Sam Todd returning from injury, though Ben Sockett is still sidelined.

European champion James Willstrop’s excellent early season form continued in the Netsuite Open in San Francisco.

He beat Qatari number one Al Tamini 3-2 and Australian number one Ryan Cuskelly 3-0 before facing world number three Mohammed El Shorbagy in the semi-finals.

The pair have produced some world class matches in the past and the semi-final was no exception.

Shorbagy led 1-0 and 10-4 in the second before Willstrop played some magical squash to level the scores 12-10.

Willstrop then led 2-1 but Shorbagy fought back well to win the fourth and take the match into a decider. He had two match balls before Willstrop served for the match at 12-11. However, it was the Egyptian who won it on his third match ball 14-12 and then went on to win the final and the title.

In the following United States Open in Philadelphia, Willstrop lost 11-9 in the fifth game to Cesar Salazar, the Mexican number one, looking in need of the match after a week’s interval. Willstrop goes to Doha next week for the Qatar Open which takes place from October 29 to November 3.