Scratchcard winner Danny gives Knottingley boxing club massive boost

Knottingley’s SYD Ringside Boxing Club has been given a huge sponsorship boost.

Local man Danny Connoll enjoyed a big win on a lottery scratchcard.

He decided to share his good fortune with the Ringside Club by helping the area’s kids look smart and keeping them off the streets.

Shortly before Christmas, the club’s coaching staff had a massive clean up. They fully decorated the boxing gym and, with Danny’s help, they bought 15 new top of the range punchbags.

Ringside Boxing Club is located upstairs at Kellingley Social Club but long-term prospects are uncertain.

There is a question mark over the boxing club’s future surrounding Kellingley Club’s own lease.

With the nearby Knottingley Sports Centre due to shut shortly, Ringside Club will be one of the few remaining sports facilities in the town.

Ringside coach Pedro Carragher said: “Sponsor Danny Connoll has given massive help to our boxing club.

“He has helped make the gym look great and make all the kids look smart, with tracksuits and team strips.

“However, if Kellingley Club do not get an extension on their lease, the future is uncertain.

“After a lot of hard work the boxing gym looks fantastic.

“It is all newly decorated and there’s loads of new gear.

“It looks a top class place for youngsters from the local community but if Kellingley Social Club should go then so will our great team of people at the boxing club due to not being able to afford new premises.”

The newly-refurbished Ringside Club has now re-opened to the public after the festive break.

Training is on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 8pm and on Tuesdays from 6pm to 7pm.

Ringside’s first tournament of the year will be at Kellingley Social Club on Saturday, February 11.

The doors will open at 7pm at the club at Marine Villa Drive, Knottingley.

The tournament will feature 18 bouts and there will be seven local boxers on the card.

There will be wide range of boxers competing from 11 year-olds at 34 kgs to older fighters in their 30s at 117kgs.

It promises to be the latest in a series of highly entertaining tournaments that Ringside Club have staged over the years.

Coach Carragher said: “The tournament will feature little guys to adults - all showing speed and power.

“It will make another great night for the club.”

Tickets for the show are on sale at £10 each. Sponsored tables are available at £25 each which includes ringside waitress service.