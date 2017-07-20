Simon chosen to work at British Open

WHITWOOD Golf Club’s senior greenkeeper Simon Rothwell has been chosen to work at the 146th British Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport which starts today.

Simon, who has been green keeping since he was 18 years of age, was selected from hundreds of applicants to join the team to help prepare the course for the event.

He was at Royal Birkdale yesterday afternoon to familiarise himself with the course and meet other support members.

Simon said “It’s a great honour to be flying the flag for Whitwood Golf Club.

“I cant wait to see how a championship course differs for the best players in the world.”

Whitwood GC manager Kevin Moore said: “ All of us at Whitwood wish Simon well at Royal Birkdale and hopefully he will bring some valuable experience back to use at Whitwood.”