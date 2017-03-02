Snooker final features first woman and youngest-ever twins

Pontefract Cue Club C won Castleford and District Snooker League’s team handicap competition final.

Erica Lea - the first woman to play in a final - helped Cue Club C to an 8-2 victory over Pontefract Cue Club G.

Cue Club C’s other team members were Pete Riley, Stuart Watson, Callum Fennell, Phil Watson, Mark Fitzpatrick and Steve Doner.

Cue Club G’s line-up included the youngest twins to appear in a final in 11-year-olds Riley and Bailey Fisher.

In the league, Section A leaders Methley Ex Service A won 6-4 at Smawthorne C.

Pontefract Cue Club E moved level on points with Methley at the top by beating Garforth WMC B 8-2.

Pontefract Cue Club F are just three points behind the top two, with Ladybalk A a further four points adrift in fourth place.

RESULTS - Section A: Elmet A 4, Smawthorne A 6; Garforth WMC C 6, Smawthorne D 4; Ladybalk A 6, Ponte Cue Club H 4; Ponte Bowling A 0, Ponte Cue Club F 10; Ponte Cue Club E 8, Garforth WMC B 2; Smawthorne C 4, Methley Ex Serv A 6; Swillington Welf C 6, Swillington Social A 4.

Section B: Featherstone B 2, Ponte Cue Club B 8; Garforth WMC D 6, Garforth CC A 4; Ponte Cue Club A 10, Featherstone A 0; Ponte Cue Club C 6, St Joseph’s A 4; Ponte Cue Club I 6, Edward B 4; Townville B 8, Rockware C 2.

Section C: Garforth CC B 6, Knottingley Cons B 4; Knottingley Cons A 2, Swillington Welf BB 8; Methley Ex Serv BB 2, Prince of Wales B 8; Ponte Cons B 2, Ponte Cue Club D 8; Rockware A 6, Green Bowling B 4; St Joseph’s B 8, Kippax Central A 2; Swillington Welf A 8, Carleton A 2.

Section D: Kellingley A 4, Kippax Ex Serv A 6; Kippax Ex Serv B 10, Garforth WMC A 0; Ponte Social B 8, Great Preston B 2; Prince of Wales A 6, Ponte Bowling B 4; YMCA A 4, Ponte Cons A 6.

POSITIONS – Section A: Methley Ex Serv A played 21, won 14, points 124; Ponte Cue Club E 22-14-124; Ponte Cue Club F 22-14-121; Ladybalk A 22-12-117; Smawthorne D 21-11-114; Smawthorne A 21-12-112; Elmet A 22-11-112; Swillington Social A 22-11-108; Ponte Cue Club H 21-9-107; Kippax Central B 22-10-106; Swillington Welf C 22-11-105; Garforth WMC B 22-8-104; Smawthorne C 22-10-104; Garforth WMC C 21-6-82; Ponte Bowling A 21-6-80.

Section B: Green Bowling A 20-13-122; St Joseph’s A 20-13-120; Ponte Cue Club A 20-13-120; Featherstone B 20-12-112; Garforth WMC D 20-9-104; Garforth CC A 19-10-104; Townville B 21-11-104; Ponte Cue Club I 20-10-100; Ponte Cue Club C 20-9-94; Ponte Cue Club B 19-11-92; Townville A 19-9-92; Edward B 20-9-92; Featherstone A 20-6-76; Rockware C 20-4-58.

Section C: Kippax Cemntral A 22-16-126; Ponte Cue Club D 21-14-124; Swillington Welf A 21-11-122; Swillington Welf B 22-13-120; Garforth CC B 21-13-120; Carleton A 21-13-118; St Joseph’s B 22-10-112; Knottingley Cons B 21-8-102; Methley Ex Serv B 21-10-102; Smawthorne B 21-9-100; Pontefract Conservatives B 22-9-100; Rockware A 22-9-96; Green Bowling B 22-10-96; Knottingley Conservatives A 22-8-88; Prince of Wales B 21-06-76.

Section D: Pontefract Cue Club G 20-18-144; Kippax Ex Service Club A 21-13-120; Swillington Welfare D 20-12-118; Prince of Wales C 20-10-110; YMCA A 19-11-104; Prince of Wales A 19-11-104; Garforth Working Mens Club A 20-12-104; Kippax Ex Service Club B 20-10-102; Pontefract Bowling B 21-10-100; Pontefract Conservatives A 21-11-96; Pontefract Social Club B 20-8-90; Progressive A 20-6-86; Great Preston B 20-5-62; Kellingley Club A 19-3-60.