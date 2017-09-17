Sprint fillies in spotlight at Pontefract’s Thursday meeting

AUTUMN may be drawing ever closer but there are still four race meetings left to enjoy at Pontefract before the season finishes.

With two meetings in September and two in October, there’s plenty of great racing ahead.

The first September meeting next Thursday throws the sprinting fillies into the spotlight with the second running of the EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies Handicap - a six furlong Handicap with £30,000 worth of prize money on offer.

The race is the final opportunity for speedy fillies to qualify for the final of the series to be held at Newmarket on October 7 and is bound to attract some high quality horses aiming to take home the big prize next month.

Last year’s winner Kassia picked up a small injury ahead of the final of the series so couldn’t compete.

However, she was back to full strength a week later when winning a Newmarket listed race. She has been campaigned at group level in 2017.

The Pontefract Stayer’s Championship is also reaching its climax with any numbers of horses still in the running to take home the top prize, worth nearly £5,000 to winning connections in 2017.

Course favourite and current leader in the championship, Tuscan Gold, is bang on course to take in the final three legs of the championship to try to cement his lead.

He’ll need to be at the top of his game as Madam Lilibet, Frederic and Uncle Bernie are not far behind him.

The opening maiden race on the card is normally an informative affair.

Brian The Snail took the honours last season and was subsequently bought by the hugely successful Godolphin team. It will be interesting to see who will follow in his hoofprints this season.

Two of the races on Thursday will showcase future events at the course.

Bookings are now being taken for both the VIP package at the final meeting of the year on October 23 and the fantastic Christmas parties happening in December.

The racecourse has been running the Yorkshire Postcode Lottery throughout the season once again.

The scheme gives racegoers from Yorkshire the chance to come racing in the grandstand and paddock enclosure for free.

The last four meetings of the season are all part of the promotion, and punters with postcodes from Hull, Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford will all be eligible for free entry at forthcoming meetings.

Hull postcodes will be the lucky ones next Thursday.

The action gets underway at 2.20pm with gates opening at noon.