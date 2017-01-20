Strugglers Commercial handed hammering

THE top four teams in Castleford and District Darets and Dominoes League’s darts section all won.

Leaers Rock Inn B beat Junction 6-1.

Progressive Club trounced winless bottom team Commercial 7-0, Conservative Club defeated Townville 5-2 and Rising Sun hammered Redhill Social Club 7-0.

Dominoes section leaders Commercial beat title rivals Progressive 3-2.

It put Commercial nine points clear of Progressive who slipped to third place.

Redhill Social Club climbed to second place with a 3-2 win over Rising Sun.

Townvile soared three places to fourth following a 3-2 victory against Conservative Club.

Rock Inn B climbed from ninth to sixth place by beating Junction 4-1.

The top four in the fives and threes section all won and only aggregate points separates them.

Kippax Central beat Old Tavern 3-2, Redhill defeated Rising Sun 4-0, Progressive pipped Commercial 3-2 and Townville edged out Conservative Club 3-2.

LEAGUE POSITIONS

Darts: Rock Inn B played 16, won 14, points 42; Progressive Club 16-14-42; Conservative Club 16-13-39; Rising Sun 16-11-33; Wheatsheaf 16-10-30; Kippax Central 16-10-30; Junction 16-9-27; Rock Inn A 16-8-24; Townville Club 16-7-21; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 16-5-15; Old Tavern 16-4-12; Last Orders 16-4-12; Redhill Social Club 16-3-9; Commercial 16-0-0.

Dominoes: Commercial 16-12-36; Redhill Social Club 16-10-30; Progressive Club 16-9-27; Townville Club 16-9-27; Kippax Central 16-9-27; Rock Inn B 16-9-27; Conservative Club 16-8-24; Old Tavern 16-8-24; Wheatsheaf 16-8-24; Rock Inn A 16-8-24; Last Orders 16-7-21; Junction 16-5-15; Rising Sun 16-5-15; Glasshoughton WMC 16-5-12.

Fives and threes: Kippax Central 16-11-33; Progressive Club 16-11-33; Townville Club 16-11-33; Redhill Social Club 16-11-33; Wheatsheaf 16-10-30; Rock Inn A 16-9-27; Commercial 16-8-24; Old Tavern 16-8-24; Glasshougthton WMC 16-7-21; Rock Inn B 16-7-21; Conservative Club 16-6-18; Last Orders 16-5-15; Rising Sun 16-4-12; Junction 16-4-12.

Combined sections: Progressive Club 48-34-102; Rock Inn B 48-30-90; Kippax Central 48-30-90; Wheatsheaf 48-28-84; Conservative Club 48-27-81; Townville Club 48-27-81; Rock Inn A 48-25-75; Redhill Social Club 48-24-72; Rising Sun 48-20-60; Old Tavern 48-20-60; Commercial 48-20-60; Junction 48-18-54; Glasshoughton WMC 48-17-51; Last Orders 48-16-48