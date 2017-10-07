Table tennis opportunity at Pontefract club

The Castleford, Pontefract & District Table Tennis League, in conjunction with Table Tennis Yorkshire, have set up a new opportunity for juniors to receive quality coaching at Pontefract Squash Club on Fridays from 7pm to 9pm.

Cost is £5 per person and both boys and girls are welcome. The coaches will all be professional and the coaching is open to all standards.

The hope is that it will develop players to eventually join a league competition for juniors.

The Castleford, Pontefract & District Table Tennis League season got under way with several matches between clubmates.

YMCA E started against YMCA B and enjoyed a victory by nine games to one.

Newly appointed captain Daniel Ferguson lost the opening game to Chris Inman over four sets having won the first. He went on to beat John Keegan over five sets, having lost the first two. He did better against Graham Wylie, beating him over three sets.

New recruit Peter France took all his games, beating Chris narrowly over four sets, and John and Graham over three sets each.

Bailey Pye also achieved wins over all his opposition, Chris and John over four sets and Graham over three. Chris and John were beaten over three in the doubles by Daniel and Bailey.

Ferrybridge A also took on their club mates Ferrybridge B and achieved the same result in a much closer match.

Alan Yip took out his opposition Marcus Hookham, Neil Cooper and Bob McNaught easily, each over three sets.

Tim Condon beat Marcus and Bob over three, but lost narrowly over five to Neil who had a great game, finishing with a two point margin the last off the net.

Dennis Shaw beat Marcus and Bob over four sets each and in the final singles of the night had a great competition with Neil, beating him over five sets by another two point margin. In the doubles Neil and Bob lost over three to Alan and Dennis.

Current champions YMCA D won their first match away to C Station A, six games to four.

For the away team captain Gordon Cooper took all of his three games, beating Richard Fry and Richard Lumb over three sets and Keith Lumb over four. Ian Instone beat both Richard’s over three sets, but lost to Keith narrowly in three.

Margaret Cooper, returning after a seasons lay off lost narrowly to Fry over five sets by the margin of two points in the last. She also lost to Keith over three and Richard Lumb over four.

To achieve the win on the night Gordon and Ian beat Richard Fry and Keith Lumb over three in the doubles.