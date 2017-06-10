Thompson and Hagen win individual titles at Allerton Bywater

GLASSHOUGHTON’S Stuart Thompson won Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association’s gents individual merit title at Allerton Bywater on Sunday by beating Fryston’s Darryl Harrap 21-14 in the finnal.

The pair were scoring equally well until Thompson led 15-14. After that, Harrap never saw the jack again and Thompson scored two twos and two singles to clinch the game.

Also at Allerton Bywater on Sunday, the association’s ladies individual merit final was contested by last year’s winner Karen Portman of Savile Park and Amanda Hagen of Ossett Flying Horse.

Hagen took an early 10-5 lead but Portman levelled at 10-10.

Hagen then went 16-10 up but Portman fought back to be only 17-16 behind before Hagen finished strongly to come out on top 21-19.

The results were -

Gents - Semi-finals: D Thomas 20, D Harrap 21; S Thompson 21, W Kemp 15. Final: S. Thompson 21, D Harrap 14. Ladies - Semi-finals: N Eustace 10, K Portman 21; V Bradshaw 16, A.Hagen 21. Final: A Hagen 21, K Portman 19.

The association’s Urban Sports sponsored mixed pairs handicapped competition will be played at Smirthwaite BC on Sunday (10 am scratch and start).

Dress code appplies. The entrants are:

K Smith/C Lynch, M Brain/J Brain, S Thompson/M Chambers, D Thomas/E Charlotte, P Whipp/N Portman, R Lloyd/K Portman, D Dobson/L Dye, R Owen/J Collinson, M Mace/A Charlotte, M Smith/J Smith, S Knight/P Stewart, S Portman/P Walton, E Parker/N Eustace, V Bradshaw/J Shipley.

Pontefract B (scr) play Allerton (scr) at Glasshoughton and Glasshoughton (-20) take on Pontefract A (scr) at Allerton in the association’s Birkill Cup ties next Monday evening (6.30pm start).

Castleford Veteran Bowling Association’s individual merit competition will be played at Ferrybridge BC next Tuesday (10am). The tournament is kindly sponsored by Dean and Freda Hartley.

Dress code applies.

The entrants are:

S Portman, I Lewis, L Dye, T Hawkins, E Parker, A Glenn, B Clarke, A Box, J Lynch, K Smith, D Ellis, K Jones, C Lynch, D Dobson, D Rundle, V Bradshaw.

Rothwell BC A lead the way in the Veteran association’s Premier Section with six wins from eight matches.

Hawhill Park A are top of Section A, Glasshoughton B are the Section B front runners and Rothwell BC B are setting the pace in Section C.