Title race hots up as leaders Ladybalk are beaten

LEADERS Ladybalk A lost 8-2 at home to Smawthorne C in Castleford and District Snooker League Section A.

Ladybalk are three points clear of Smawthorne D and Smawthorne A, with Methley Ex Service A a further two points adrift in fourth spot.

Section B leaders Featherstone B beat Garforth CC A 6-4 and are 10 points ahead of closest rivals St Joseph’s A and Green Bowling A.

Kippax Central A retained an eight-point lead in Section C by winning 8-2 at Knottingley Conservatives B.

RESULTS - Section A: Elmet A 6, Swillington Welf C 4; Garforth WMC C 8, Swillington Social A 2; Kippax Central B 4, Ponte Cue Club E 6; Ladybalk A 2, Smawthorne C 8; Ponte Bowling A 2, Garforth WMC B 8; Ponte Cue Club F 8, Methley Ex Serv A 2; Smawthorne A 4, Smawthorne D 6.

Section B: Featherstone B 6, Garforth CC A 4; Green Bowling A 8, Featherstone A 2; Ponte Cue Club C 10, Garforth WMC D 0; Rockware C 10, Edward B 0; Townville B 2, Ponte Cue Club A 8.

Section C: Garforth CC B 8, Swillington Welf B 2; Knottingley Cons B 2, Kippax Central A 8; Methley Ex Serv B 10, Knottingley Cons A 0; Ponte Cons B 4, St Joseph’s B 6; Prince of Wales B 4, Ponte Cue Club D 6; Smawthorne B 8, Rockware A 2; Swillington Welf A 8, Green Bowling B 2.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 8, Ponte Cons A 2; Ponte Cue Club G 8, Kippax Ex Serv A 2; Ponte Social B 4, Prince A 6; Prince of Wales C 10, Ponte Bowling B 0; Swillington Welf D 8, Progressive A 2; YMCA A 8, Kellingley Club A.

POSITIONS - Section A: Ladybalk A played 16, won 10, points 95; Smawthorne D 16-10-92; Smawthorne A 16-10-92; Methley Ex Service A 15-10-90; Smawthorne C 16-9-86; Elmet A 16-9-82; Swillington Social A 16-9-80; Pontefract Cue Club H 15-7-78; Pontefract Cue Club E 16-8-78; Pontefract Cue Club F 16-8-75; Garforth WMC B 16-6-74; Kippax Central B 16-6-72; Swillington Welf C 16-6-71; Garforth WMC C 16-5-63; Ponte Bowling A 16-5-62.

Section B: Featherstone B 15-11-98; St Joseph’s A 14-10-88; Green Bowling A 15-9-88; Ponte Cue Club A 15-9-84; Garforth CC A 14-7-76; Ponte Cue Club I 14-8-76; Garforth WMC D 15-6-74; Edward B 15-8-74; Featherstone A 15-6-68; Townville B 15-7-66; Ponte Cue Club B 14-7-64; Townville A 14-6-64; Ponte Cue Club C 14-4-54; Rockware C 15-4-46.

Section C: Kippax Central A 15-12-98; Garforth CC B 16-9-90; Ponte Cue Club D 15-10-88; Swillington Welf A 16-8-88; Methley Ex Serv B 16-9-84; Knottingley Cons B 16-7-82; Swillington Welf B 16-8-82; St Joseph’s B 16-9-82; Carleton A 14-9-80; Smawthorne B 16-7-74; Green Bowling B 16-8-74; Knottingley Cons A 16-6-68; Rockware A 16-6-64; Ponte Cons B 14-5-60; Prince of Wales B 16-4-56.

Section D: Ponte Cue Club G 15-13-108; Swillington Welf D 14-10-92; Kippax Ex Serv A 15-10-92; Prince of Wales C 15-9-86; Garforth WMC A 15-10-86; YMCA A 14-10-84; Prince of Wales A 15-7-74; Ponte Cons A 15-8-70; Ponte Bowling B 15-7-68; Ponte Social B 15-5-64; Kippax Ex Serv B 14-5-60; Progressive A 15-3-58; Kellingley Club A 15-3-50; Great Preston B 14-3-38.