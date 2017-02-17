Top two teams show their class in easy wins

ROCK Inn B and Progressive Club - Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section joint leaders - both bagged 6-1 wins.

Rock Inn B beat Rock Inn A and Progressive trounced Last Orders.

Third-placed Conservative Club defeated Commercial 5-2.

Bottom team Commercial remain winless after 20 matches.

Rising Sun trail Conservative Club by six points after losing 4-3 to Wheatsheaf, the team immediately below them in the table.

Commercial retained a six-point lead in the dominoes section despite losing 3-2 to Conservative Club who climbed three places to second.

Rock Inn A soared five places to fifth by beating Rock Inn B 3-2.

Fives and threes section pacesetters Progressive hammered Last Orders 5-0.

Townville beat Redhill Social Club 3-2 to move level on points with Progressive.

Wheatsheaf’s 4-1 victory over Rising Sun lifted them to fourth spot.

In recent dominoes and fives and section matches, Rock Inn A achieved 4-1 victories over Progressive.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 20, won 18, points 54; Progressive Club 20-18-54; Conservative Club 20-16-48; Rising Sun 20-14-42; Wheatsheaf 20-13-39; Kippax Central 20-12-36; Junction 20-10-30; Townville Club 20-10-30; Rock Inn A 20-9-27; Old Tavern 20-7-21; Glasshoughton WMC 20-6-18; Last Orders 20-4-12; Redhill Social Club 20-3-9; Commercial 20-0-0.

Dominoes: Commercial 20-13-39; Conservative Club 20-11-33; Progressive Club 20-11-33; Redhill Social Club 20-11-33; Rock Inn A 20-11-33; Rock Inn B 20-11-33; Old Tavern 20-10-30; Townville Club 20-10-30; Wheatsheaf 20-10-30; Kippax Central 20-10-30; Last Orders 20-9-27; Junction 20-8-24; Glasshoughton WMC 20-8-24; Rising Sun 20-7-21.

Fives and threes: Progressive Club 20-14-42; Townville Club 20-14-42; Wheatsheaf 20-13-39; Redhill Social Club 20-13-39; Kippax Central 20-12-36; Rock Inn A 20-11-33; Old Tavern 20-10-30; Commercial 20-10-30; Glasshoughton WMC 20-9-27; Conservative Club 20-9-27; Rock Inn B 20-9-27; Last Orders 20-6-18; Rising Sun 20-6-18; Junction 20-4-12.

Combined: Progressive Club 60-43-129; Rock Inn B 60-38-114; Wheatsheaf 60-36-108; Conservative Club 60-36-106; Kippax Central 60-34-102; Townville Club 60-34-102; Rock Inn A 60-31-93; Redhill Social Club 60-27-81; Old Tavern 60-27-81; Rising Sun 60-27-81; Commercial 60-23-69; Glasshoughton WMC 60-23-69; Junction 60-22-66; Last Orders 60-19-57.