Tracy bags two wins and club record

Tracy Anaman of Pontefract Athletics Club enjoyed two victories in the club’s first match of the season in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League at Wakefield.

Tracy won the under 17 ladies 200 metres, setting a club record of 28.3 seconds. She then won the 100 metres in 13.5 seconds.

In the under 15 girls age group, Maisie Heptinstall and Jasmine Bate both won two events. Maisie just edged her way to the front in the last few strides to win the 100 metres in 13.6 seconds. She also won the long jump with 4.51 metres. Jasmine did well to win the high jump with 1.35 metres and she also won the shot putt with 8.05 metres.

Lucy Hillary won the discus with 17.84 metres and Stacey Carrington won the javelin with 16.03 metres.

The under 15 girls 4 x 100 metres relay team of Stacey Carrington, Alex Linder, Emily McConchie and Maisie Heptinstall finished third, equalling the club record of 57.0 seconds.

Caitlin Howes won the under 13 girls shot putt with 5.96 metres and Sophia Yates won the under 13 girls long jump with 4.05 metres.

Cameron Howes won the under 17 men’s high jump with 1.70 metres and he also won the long jump with 4.86 metres.

In the under 15 boys age group, Luke Shillito won the javelin with 16.64 metres and he also won the discus with 15.95 metres.

In the under 13 boys age group, Logan Askham was in very good form, winning the shot putt with 6.29 metres and he also won the high jump with 1.25 metres.

Harrison Marsh won the 80 metres in 11.5 seconds.

In a very competitive match, Pontefract finished third out of the four clubs in Division One. Longwood were first with 491 points, Keighley second with 399.5, Pontefract third with 350.5 and Skyrac fourth with 332.

In the first fixture of the season in the West Yorkshire Track and Field League at Cleckheaton, Harrison Carter won the under 11 boys shot putt with 5.56 metres, Jasmine Bate won the under 15 girls discus with 18.20 metres and Richard Howes won the senior men’s shot putt with 8.78 metres.

Lucy Hillary came second in the under 15 girls discus with 14.44 metres and Harrison Marsh finished third in the under 13 boys 80 metres in 11.97 seconds.

Cameron Howes came second in the under 17 men’s long jump with 5.26 metres and he was also second in the discus with 18.09 metres. Jack Kinnear was third in the long jump with 4.33 metres.

In last Saturday’s North of England Track and Field League match for senior athletes at Grimsby, the Pontefract club struggled with a depleted team and could only manage to finish seventh out of the eight clubs in Division Four East Central. This was despite Richard Howes heroically competing in seven events on the day including the 110 metres hurdles, which he won in 22.7 seconds. He also won the B competition in the shot putt with 8.26 metres and was second in the B competition in the high jump with 1.50 metres. Dan Tonkinson came fourth in the discus, setting a club record of 30.04 metres. He was also third in the shot putt with 9.45 metres and fourth in the javelin with 37.74 metres. Cameron Howes came third in the high jump with 1.75 metres. In the women’s events, Tracy Anaman finished third in the 100 metres in 13.4 seconds and she was also third in the 200 metres in 28.8 seconds.