Twenty pairs battle it out at Garforth Recreation Club

CASTLEFORD and District Crown Green Bowling Association’s pairs handicap competition will be played at Garforth Recreation Club this Sunday (10am start and scratch).

Dress code applies.

The 20 entrants are:

R Lloyd senior/S Thompson, D Thomas/S Williams, J Thomas/S Waite, M Chambers/J Brain, R Painter/D Ellis, K Smith/C Lynch, K Jones/T Wright, K Portman/P Whipp, S Portman/Ryan Lloyd, L Dye/D Dobson, R Owen/J Collinson, V Bradshaw/G Robinson, G Bradbury/D Bradbury, M Lawrence/C Lawrence, A Richardson/A Lee, G Portman/J Swales, E Parker/M Brain, D Dalton/N Eustace, D Hogg/J Robshaw, M Mace/A Charlotte.

Castleford Veterans Association’s pairs competition will be played next Tuesday (May 16) at Allerton Bywater, starting at 10am. The final will be at the same venue next Thursday (11am start). Dress code applies.

Two Hospice Cup matches will be played next Monday, May 15.

Townville (16) take on Glasshoughton B (scr) at Fryston and Pontefract B (scr) face Glasshoughton A (scr) at Hawhill.

Savile Park B, Castleford Town, Savile Park A, Valley Gardens A, Fryston and Allerton Bywater B have byes.

There are no Hospice Plate matches next Monday.

Latest placings in the Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association are:

EVENING LEAGUE

Division 1: Savile Park A played 4, won 4, points 605; Pontefract A 4-2-563; Valley Gardens A 4-1-548; Ferrybridge A 4-1-532; Allerton Bywater A 4-2-517; Castleford Town 3-3-461; Glasshoughton B 4-0-460; Smirthwaite A 3-3-425; Pontefract B 3-1-411; Smirthwaite B 3-0-330; Glasshoughton A 2-2-314.

Division 2: Fryston 4-3-574; Featherstone 4-2-530; Ferrybridge B 4-1-506; Hawhill Park B 4-2-497; Hawhill Park A 3-3-470; Townville 3-2-444; Pontefract C 3-1-405; Allerton Bywater B 3-1-364; Queens Park B 3-1-325; Savile Park B 3-1-307; Valley Gardens B 2-0-215.

PAIRS LEAGUE

Glasshoughton 4-4-327; Featherstone 4-2-277; Hawhill Park 4-2-256; Queens Park 4-1-252; Townville 3-3-245; Ferrybridge 3-3-235; Allerton Bywater 3-3-229; Methley 4-1-206; Valley Ridge 3-0-161; Valley Gardens 4-0-157; Kippax 2-0-121.

SATURDAY LEAGUE

Division 1: Glasshoughton 1-1-155; Ferrybridge A 1-1-154; Pontefract A 1-1-144; Fryston 1-1-132; Allerton Bywater 1-0-131; Smirthwaite 1-0-119; Savile Park 1-0-115; Castleford Town 1- 0-97.

Division 2: Pontefract B 3-2-439; Townville 2-1-297; Ferrybridge B 2-2-285; Valley Gardens 2-0-249; Featherstone 1-0-136.

VETERANS LEAGUE

Premier: Colton A 3-2-349; Pontefract A 3-2-344; Cas Town A 3-2-339; Ferrybridge A 3-3- 330; Valley Ridge A 3-2-329; Smirthwaite A 3-3-320; Rothwell BC A 3-1-313; Garforth CC A 3-1-274; Garforth Rec A 3-0-254; Glasshoughton A 3-0-249; Tadcaster 2-0-215; Queens Park A 2-1-194.

Section A: Magnet Sports 3-1-328; Townville 3-2-328; Hawhill Park A 3-1-320; Aberford A 3-1-306; Cas Town B 3-1-293; Pontefract B 3-1-276; Savile Park A 2-2-229; Allerton 2-1-218; Woodlesford A 2-2-213; Sherburn A 2-1-201; Kippax 2-1-162.

Section B: Swillington A 3-2-355; Glasshoughton B 3-3-337; Rothwell Park A 3-2-333; Manston Park 3-2-323; Smirthwaite B 3-0-299; Featherstone 3-2-257; Ferrybridge B 3-2-256; Colton B 3-0-255; Valley Gardens A 2-1-203; Rothwell Park B 2-0-196; Methley 2-0-181.

Section C: Garforth Rec B 3-3-359; Sherburn B 3-2-340; Rothwell BC B 3-3-338; Garforth CC B 3-2-335; Valley Ridge B 3-1-332; Queens Park B 3-1-309; Swillington B 3-1-296; Aberford B 3-2-292; Hawhill Park B 3-1-286; Savile Park B 3-1-270; Woodlesford B 3-1-254; Valley Gardens B 3-0-195.

LADIES

Division 1: Ossett Flying Horse 3-3-340; Pontefract 3-1-328; Methley 2-0-169; Castleford Town 1-0-103; Garforth Rec 1-0-62.