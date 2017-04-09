Twickenham appearance for Pontefract’s Alice

PONTEFRACT’S Alice Sandham admitted it was a bad day at the office as her Northumbria University side missed out on becoming BUCS Rugby Union Championship winners.

Sandham and her team descended on Twickenham in high spirits, but lost 48-5 against a rampant University of Edinburgh in the final.

Defeat was a second successive disappointment for Northumbria after they also lost out to Cardiff Met 12 months ago – the side they defeated in this year’s semi-finals to reach Rugby HQ.

But despite defeat Sandham, originally from Pontefract, was still delighted to revel in the glow of Twickenham in what was her final shot at BUCS honours.

“We’re gutted, we were proud to make it this far to the Championship final but we could have put in a better performance so we were a little bit disappointed,” said Sandham, studying for a masters in event management.

“But we’re so proud to have played at Twickenham, it doesn’t get much better than that so that’s what we have to take away from the day.

“Twickenham is incredible, you watch the games and you’d love to be there so when you’re there and see the incredible atmosphere, you can’t beat it.

“Beating Cardiff Met in the semi-finals was a massive highlight, we expected it to be a tough game and down to the wire, but we didn’t really follow that up this time which was a shame.

“It’s been a fantastic experience, the girls have shown there is a lot of talent at this level and there has been a lot of enjoyment that has come from it.”

