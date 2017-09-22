Two promising juniors in team for opening match

THE Yorkshire Squash League season starts this week. Pontefract 4ths host Woodfield Park 2nds in Division Two at Stuart Road tonight (Friday, 7.30pm start).

Two of the club’s promising juniors Ben Beachill, 13, and Jordan Stewart, 14 will be in Pontefract’s team.

The Yorkshire Premier League begins on Wednesday, October 4, when Pontefract 1sts play Pontefract 2nds in an intriguing start to the season.

Several Pontefract players took part in an open tournament played at Doncaster’s Woodfield Park who are Pontefract’s new partner in the National League.

Pontefract’s long serving Taminder Gata-Aura, the former England junior international, beat Harry Chaloner (Lincolnshire), a current England junior international, in the final.

In the final of the inaugural Yorkshire Summer League, Pontefract lost 3-0 to Woodfield Park but the scoreline did not reflect the closeness of the match.

Katie Smith and Nathan Foster, who lost 3-2, both had match balls to win so Pontefract could well have won 2-1.

New Zealand number one Paul Coll, whose athleticism has captured the imagination of the squash world, is currently training at Pontefract with his girlfriend and world tour player Belgium’s Nele Gilis.

They will both next play in the US Open in Philadelphia next month.

Pontefract’s James Willstrop will also play in the US Open following the Netsuite Open in San Francisco which starts this weekend.

Airedale Junior School who have a long association with Ponntefract Squash Club will have six coaching sessions this term, provided free by the club’s Foundation.

There is great sadness that former Featherstone Rovers rugby league player Steve Evans, a major force in the Foundation, has passed away. Everyone at Pontefract Squash Club wishes to send their condolences to his family and friends.