Unbeaten leaders YMCA D collect maximum points

UNBEATEN Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennnis League leaders YMCA D won 10-0 at C Station B.

Gordon Cooper, Ian Instone and Keith Powell all won three games for the champions elect.

John Wainwright lost to Powell and Instone over three sets and to Cooper over five.

It was the similar story for Richard Lumb who lost to Powell and Instone over three and to Cooper over four.

An unnamed C Station B player lost all their games over three sets.

Wainwright and Lumb put up considerable resistance in the doubles against Cooper and Instone but lost in the secon set 14-16 and the fourth set 11-13.

Honours finished even in the match between YMCA C and YMCA B who drew 5-5.

Bailey Pye, who was called up as a reserve, was in outstanding form for YMCA C.

Pye won all his singles games, over four sets against Mark Cambridge and John Keegan and three against Carl Keegan.

YMCA C’s Paul Morris lost to Cambridge and John Keegan over four sets each but beat Carl Keegan narrowly over five.

Nigel Brook lost to Cambridge over four and John Keegan over five, but he also beat Carl Keegan over three sets.

The doubles was crucial to both sides.

Brook and Pye were unable to clinch the win for YMCA C, being beaten over four sets by Cambridge and John Keegan who levelled the match.

Knottingley A came out on top 8-2 against C Station A.

Alan Yip led the way for Knottingley with three victories.

He narrowly beat Keith Lumb over three sets before defeating Andy Adams over three and Richard Fry over four.

Knottingley’s Tim Condon lost to Lumb over five sets after winning the first two.

The final set went in Lumb’s favour by 17-15.

Condon beat Adams over three sets and Fry in the fifth, with two previous sets going to deuce.

Dennis Shaw showed improved form for Knottingley.

He beat both Fry and Lumb over four sets but lost to Adams again over four sets with the final one going to deuce.

In the doubles Condon and Yip beat Adams and Fry narrowly over four sets to wrap things up for Knottinngley.