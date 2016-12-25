Unbeaten pacesetters YMCA D march on

Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League leaders YMCA D continued their winning run by beating C Station A 7-3.

Phil Cawser beat Richard Lumb, Andy Adams and Richard Fry easily over three sets each.

Gordon Cooper also won all his three games, beating Lumb and Adams over four sets and Fry over three.

YMCA D’s Elana McClements lost to Lumb and Adams over three sets. She won the first two sets against Fry but lost the remaining three.

In the doubles, Cooper and Cawser lost the first set to Adams and Fry, but won the next three convincingly.

YMCA B, YMCA C and YMCA E are through to the Knock-out Cup semi-finals.

YMCA B beat Knottingley 5-0.

John Keegan beat Alan Yip narrowly over five sets, and Tim Condon over three. Chris Inman defeated Yip and Dennis Shaw over four sets while Mark Cambridge beat Tim Condon narrowly over three.

YMCA C won 5-0 at C Station B.

John Wainwright lost over three sets to Paul Morris and over four closely contested sets to Nigel Book. An unnamed player lost over three sets to Morris and over four to Dykes. Richard Lumb lost over four to Brook.

Knottingley B were beaten 5-0 by YMCA E. Neil Cooper lost over three sets to Bailey Pye and narrowly over five sets to Jamie Rusling. Robert McNaught lost to Pye and Barry Johnson over three sets and Marcus Hookham lost to Rusling over three.

YMCA A and YMCA D were due to play their Knock-out Cup fixture earlier this week.