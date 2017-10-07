Watch out for Godolphin team at penultimate Pontefract meeting

As the flat season continues to wind down, Pontefract stage their penultimate meeting of the year on Monday.

The 15th race meeting of the year at the West Yorkshire venue is bound to be well supported as trainers get one last run in to their charges before the National Hunt season takes over.

It’s a fascinating card with the feature being ‘The Leslie Burton Fisher Handicap’ over one mile. The £18,000 prize money is bound to attract some interesting types.

The Godolphin team have won the last two runnings of this handicap and their 2016 winner, Blair House, was second in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. The team have registered five winners at this meeting over the last three years – it may be worth keeping an eye on their runners.

While it is not one of the more valuable races on the card, The Bluff Cove Handicap will certainly be one of the most fiercely contested, as it makes up the penultimate leg of the course’s Stayers Championship.

The championship looks like going to the wire with current leader and former winner Tuscan Gold still in front of recent course winner La Fritillaire. The James Given trained runner, however, took the ‘Bluff Cove’ in 2016 and a repeat this year could see her take the lead.

The DEM Window Solutions Nursery is historically fiercely competitive. Last year, there were 12 winners of future races in behind the winner, High Acclaim. In 2015, the race winner, Kassia, was also subsequently successful in Listed company, and so it’s a good race to keep an eye on with future winners in mind.

The racecourse welcomes Napoleons Casino Bradford for the first time as they sponsor the one mile handicap on the card. Mr Cool Cash won the event last year and was recently runner-up at the course. The race is bound to attract a few Ponte regulars.

Those with Huddersfield postcodes have the chance to go free in the Grandstand and Paddock Enclosure with the course’s Yorkshire Postcode Lottery. The action gets underway at 1.55pm with gates opening at midday.